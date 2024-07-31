Menü Artikel
Lundin Gold Reports High-grade Mineralization At Fdns As Part Of Its Near-mine Drilling Program

23:00 Uhr  |  CNW

Highest-grade drill holes reported at FDNS confirm high grade vein system close to mine infrastructure

VANCOUVER, July 31, 2024 - Lundin Gold Inc. (TSX: LUG) (Nasdaq Stockholm: LUG) (OTCQX: LUGDF) ("Lundin Gold" or the "Company") is pleased to announce additional results from its ongoing 2024 near-mine and conversion drilling programs at its 100% owned Fruta del Norte ("FDN") gold mine in southeast Ecuador. The near-mine drilling program at FDN South ("FDNS") returned significant results, highlighted by one of the highest-grade intercepts achieved in this sector to date. The conversion drilling program continues to advance in the north sector of the FDN deposit with wide and high-grade drilling results returned in areas adjacent to mine workings. Highlights from the FDNS and conversion programs are outlined below. Detailed results are provided at the end of this release (see Appendix 1). PDF Version

FDNS Exploration Highlights (not true widths):

  • Drill hole UGE-S-2024-138 intersected 27.04 grams per tonne ("g/t") of gold ("Au") over 30.10m from 18.1m, including:
    • 109.27 g/t Au over 6.30m
    • 13.31 g/t Au over 8.10m
  • Drill hole UGE-S-24-129 intersected 17.14 g/t Au over 8.05 m from 130.60 m, including:
    • 31.28 g/t Au over 3.90 m
  • Drill hole UGE-S-24-132 intersected 7.71 g/t Au over 9.05 m from 99.7 m, including:
    • 29.17 g/t Au over 2.15 m

Conversion Drilling Highlights (not true widths):

  • Drill hole FDN-C24-134 intersected 8.63 g/t Au over 69.00 m from 0.8 m, including:
    • 17.91 g/t Au over 23.20 m
  • Drill hole FDN-C24-111 intersected 6.11 g/t Au over 122.05 m from 126.40 m, including:
    • 17.96 g/t Au over 5.6 m
  • Drill hole FDN-C24-107 intersected 18.23 g/t Au over 32.85 m from 0.0 m, including:
    • 67.82 g/t Au over 7.8 m

Ron Hochstein, President and CEO, commented, "I am very pleased with the continued advancement of our exploration programs. FDNS is near our existing infrastructure and the high-grade zone currently being delineated continues to suggest meaningful Mineral Resource upside and potential for expansion at FDN. In addition, the conversion program continues to intercept wide and high-grade zones within the FDN deposit resource envelope that we expect will lead to continued conversion of Mineral Resources to Reserves. Importantly, our exploration programs are illustrating the potential for continued replacement of mined Mineral Reserves."

NEAR-MINE EXPLORATION PROGRAM

The near-mine exploration strategy focuses on extending mine life through the expansion of Mineral Resources at FDN by exploring and delineating new discoveries close to the operation. Ten rigs are currently turning on the FDN conversion and near-mine exploration programs, three underground and seven on surface.

A total of 26,056 metres across sixty-four holes, from surface and underground, have been completed in 2024 as part of the near-mine program. One of the key components of the near-mine program is the underground drilling program, which investigates potential expansion of the FDN deposit. Over recent months underground drilling has focused on FDNS, where extension of underground levels 1170 and 1080 to the south of FDN has enabled drilling in this sector.

FDNS

At FDNS, exploration and geological data interpretation indicated new areas for resource growth at the southern limit of the FDN deposit (see figure 1). Ten drill holes have been completed in 2024 and results confirm the presence of a new high-grade vein system represented by hydrothermal alteration zones with chalcedony manganoan-calcite veins and a significant amount of visible gold (see figure 2). Highlights include drill hole UGE-S-2024-138 (109.27 g/t Au over 6.30m), the highest-grade intercept ever recorded at FDNS. Assay results are presented in Tables 1 and 3 at the end of this release. Results are still pending for some drill holes.

The delineation of this vein system suggests a new style of gold mineralization in this sector and highlights the upside potential for additional higher-grade zones close to existing infrastructure. The system remains open for expansion along strike to the south and at depth. One rig is currently turning at FDNS and a second will shortly be added.

CONVERSION PROGRAM

The 2024 conversion drilling program continues to work on the objective of converting Inferred Mineral Resources to Indicated in areas immediately beyond the current Mineral Reserve boundary in the north and central sector of the FDN deposit. A total of 9,772 metres of underground drilling across 70 drill holes has been completed to date in 2024.

Numerous drill holes have returned wide and high-grade intercepts associated to large hydrothermal alteration zones represented by breccias, veining or stockwork zones, very similar in style and geometry to that found in the areas of the north sector currently being mined (see figure 3). Two rigs are currently turning under the conversion program, and based on results to date, the conversion program will be increased from 9,815 metres to 14,000 metres in 2024. Assay results received to date are presented in Tables 2 and 3 at the end of this release. Some results from the conversion program are pending.

Figure 1: Map showing FDNS near-mine exploration and conversion drilling programs

Figure 2: Cross section (left) and plan view map (right) with selected FDNS exploration drilling results

Figure 3: FDN long section showing selected conversion drilling results

Qualified Persons

The technical information contained in this News Release has been reviewed and approved by Andre Oliveira, P. Geo, Vice President, Exploration of the Company, who is a Qualified Person in accordance with the requirements of National Instrument 43-101 - Standards of Disclosure for Mineral Projects.

Samples consist of half HQ and NQ-size diamond core that are split by diamond saw on site, prepared at the ALS laboratory in Quito, and analysed by 50g fire assay and multi-element (ICP-AES/ICP-MS) at the ALS Laboratory in Lima, Peru. The quality assurance-quality control (QA-QC) program of Lundin Gold includes the insertion of certified standards of known gold content, blank and duplicate samples. The remaining half core is retained for verification and reference purposes. For further information on the assay, QA-QC and data verification procedures, please see Lundin Gold's Annual Information Form dated March 26, 2024, filed under the Company's profile at www.sedarplus.ca.

About Lundin Gold

Lundin Gold, headquartered in Vancouver, Canada, owns the Fruta del Norte gold mine in southeast Ecuador. Fruta del Norte is among the highest-grade operating gold mines in the world.

The Company's board and management team have extensive expertise in mine operations and are dedicated to operating Fruta del Norte responsibly. The Company operates with transparency and in accordance with international best practices. Lundin Gold is committed to delivering value to its shareholders, while simultaneously providing economic and social benefits to impacted communities, fostering a healthy and safe workplace and minimizing the environmental impact. The Company believes that the value created through the development of Fruta del Norte will benefit its shareholders, the Government and the citizens of Ecuador.

Additional Information

The information in this release is subject to the disclosure requirements of Lundin Gold under the EU Market Abuse Regulation. This information was publicly communicated on July 31, 2024 at 2:00 p.m. Pacific Time through the contact persons set out below.

Caution Regarding Forward-Looking Information and Statements

Certain of the information and statements in this press release are considered "forward-looking information" or "forward-looking statements" as those terms are defined under Canadian securities laws (collectively referred to as "forward-looking statements"). Any statements that express or involve discussions with respect to predictions, expectations, beliefs, plans, projections, objectives, assumptions or future events or performance (often, but not always, identified by words or phrases such as "believes", "anticipates", "expects", "is expected", "scheduled", "estimates", "pending", "intends", "plans", "forecasts", "targets", or "hopes", or variations of such words and phrases or statements that certain actions, events or results "may", "could", "would", "will", "should" "might", "will be taken", or "occur" and similar expressions) are not statements of historical fact and may be forward-looking statements. By their nature, forward-looking statements and information involve assumptions, inherent risks and uncertainties, many of which are difficult to predict, and are usually beyond the control of management, that could cause actual results to be materially different from those expressed by these forward-looking statements and information. Lundin Gold believes that the expectations reflected in this forward-looking information are reasonable, but no assurance can be given that these expectations will prove to be correct. Forward-looking information should not be unduly relied upon. This information speaks only as of the date of this press release, and the Company will not necessarily update this information, unless required to do so by securities laws.

This press release contains forward-looking information in a number of places, such as in statements relating to the Company's exploration plans, activities and results. There can be no assurance that such statements will prove to be accurate, as Lundin Gold's actual results and future events could differ materially from those anticipated in this forward-looking information as a result of the factors discussed in the "Risk Factors" section in Lundin Gold's Annual Information Form dated March 26, 2004, which is available at www.lundingold.com or www.sedarplus.ca.

Lundin Gold's actual results could differ materially from those anticipated. Factors that could cause actual results to differ materially from any forward-looking statement or that could have a material impact on the Company or the trading price of its shares include: instability in Ecuador; community relations; forecasts relating to production and costs; mining operations; security; non-compliance with laws and regulations and compliance costs; tax changes in Ecuador; waste disposal and tailings; government or regulatory approvals; environmental compliance; gold price; infrastructure; dependence on a single mine; exploration and development; control of Lundin Gold; availability of workforce and labour relations; dividends; information systems and cyber security; Mineral Reserve and Mineral Resource estimates; title matters and surface rights and access; health and safety; human rights; employee misconduct; measures to protect biodiversity; endangered species and critical habitats; global economic conditions; shortages of critical resources; competition for new projects; key talent recruitment and retention; market price of the Company's shares; social media and reputation; insurance and uninsured risks; pandemics, epidemics or infectious disease outbreak; climate change; illegal mining; conflicts of interest; ability to maintain obligations or comply with debt; violation of anti-bribery and corruption laws; internal controls; claims and legal proceedings; and reclamation obligations.

APPENDIX 1

Table 1: Drillhole assay results from the near-mine drilling program at FDNS reported for thickness versus grade intervals above 14 (m x g/t Au >14). Drill hole intercepts are reported in drill core lengths

Hole ID

From (m)

To (m)

Interval (m)

Au (g/t)

Ag (g/t)

Target

Zone

UGE-S-24-125

73.1

77.1

4

5.84

7.6

FDNS

Underground

UGE-S-24-125

97.1

102.6

5.5

5.14

10.74

UGE-S-24-126

65.6

69.1

3.5

4.37

18.12

FDNS

Underground

UGE-S-24-126

101.8

118

16.2

3.3

1.87

Including

101.8

105.9

4.1

5.3

2.24

UGE-S-24-129

50.4

59

8.6

8.33

6.20

FDNS

Underground

UGE-S-24-129

130.6

138.65

8.05

17.14

9.03

Including

132.3

136.2

3.9

31.28

15.01

UGE-S-24-132

99.7

108.75

9.05

7.71

5.05

FDNS

Underground

Including

106.6

108.75

2.15

29.17

11.18

UGE-S-24-135

Pending Results

FDNS

Underground

UGE-S-24-138

18.1

48.2

30.1

27.04

24.63

FDNS

Underground

Including

18.1

24.4

6.3

109.27

60.31

Including

40.1

48.2

8.1

13.31

28.42

UGE-S-24-139

Pending Results

FDNS

Underground

UGE-S-24-142

Pending Results

FDNS

Underground

UGE-S-24-145

Pending Results

FDNS

Underground

Table 2: Drillhole assay results from the conversion underground drilling program reported for thickness versus grade intervals above 14 (m x g/t Au >14). Drill hole intercepts are reported in drill core lengths and true width

Hole ID

From (m)

To (m)

Interval (m)

True Width (m)

Au (g/t)

Ag (g/t)

Target

Zone

FDN-C24-090

0

69.1

69.1

39.63

8.05

8

Northern

Underground

Including

30.2

38.5

8.3

4.76

17.64

16.57

FDN-C24-091

2.4

14.1

11.7

5.85

6.1

6.64

Northern

Underground

Including

10.2

14.1

3.9

1.95

12.05

11.15

FDN-C24-091

40.2

74.75

34.55

17.28

6.34

6.05

Including

42.5

52.1

9.6

4.80

12.54

10.26

FDN-C24-093

93.7

101.6

7.9

7.78

10.65

11.57

Northern

Underground

FDN-C24-094

9

25.8

16.8

12.87

17.21

19.57

Northern

Underground

Including

14.5

18.9

4.4

3.37

32.51

34.19

FDN-C24-095

112.6

131.7

19.1

16.20

5.96

6.85

Northern

Underground

Including

127.9

136.9

9

7.63

10.68

10.31

FDN-C24-095

143.7

151.3

7.6

6.45

3.68

6.16

FDN-C24-096

19.8

53.4

33.6

27.52

5.97

5.86

Northern

Underground

Including

32.7

39.4

6.7

5.49

10.46

7.24

FDN-C24-097

2.1

6.2

4.1

2.74

4.57

4.82

Northern

Underground

FDN-C24-097

18.3

23

4.7

3.14

3.81

3.35

FDN-C24-098

152.6

176.5

23.9

18.31

14.52

23.2

Northern

Underground

Including

167.2

176.2

9

6.89

24.1

41.34

FDN-C24-099

3.8

14

10.2

7.21

5.53

5.98

Northern

Underground

FDN-C24-099

26.9

31.1

4.2

2.97

12.84

10.06

FDN-C24-100

3.85

13.6

9.75

9.60

10.59

11.72

Northern

Underground

Including

5.9

9.5

3.6

3.55

19.11

20.83

FDN-C24-100

25.8

40

14.2

13.98

8

6.86

FDN-C24-101

101.6

115.5

13.9

11.52

7.15

9.68

Northern

Underground

Including

102.6

109.4

6.8

5.64

12.37

15.15

FDN-C24-102

21.8

38

16.2

15.22

7.8

18.49

Northern

Underground

Including

30.8

35.8

5

4.70

15.95

10.48

FDN-C24-103

74.5

100.6

26.1

26.00

3.56

4.34

Northern

Underground

Including

82.5

87.6

5.1

5.08

6.04

7.85

FDN-C24-104

0

27.2

27.2

26.94

5.84

105.99

Northern

Underground

Including

0

4.3

4.3

4.26

17.27

566.3

Including

23.1

27.2

4.1

4.06

11.36

32.03

FDN-C24-104

74.2

102.7

28.5

28.22

5.76

6.87

FDN-C24-105

59.1

85

25.9

25.65

14.89

7.58

Northern

Underground

Including

60.2

70.7

10.5

10.40

29.63

14.33

FDN-C24-106

115.45

192.5

77.05

66.73

6.85

10.17

Northern

Underground

Including

144.4

157.8

13.4

11.60

10.7

8.97

FDN-C24-107

0

32.85

32.85

32.13

18.23

23.91

Northern

Underground

Including

0

7.8

7.8

7.63

67.82

77.49

FDN-C24-108

87.4

97.15

9.75

9.60

5.26

6.85

Northern

Underground

FDN-C24-109

91.15

102.15

11

10.34

3.82

6.55

Northern

Underground

FDN-C24-109

93.15

97.15

4

3.76

5.46

8.58

FDN-C24-109

115.35

124.35

9

8.46

4.00

8.10

FDN-C24-109

130.35

135.1

4.75

4.46

4.70

7.59

FDN-C24-110

154.9

218.3

63.4

45.61

8.54

7.76

Northern

Underground

Including

154.9

185.2

30.3

21.80

13.04

11.50

FDN-C24-111

126.4

248.45

122.05

105.70

6.11

5.75

Northern

Underground

Including

238.3

243.9

5.6

4.85

17.96

13.58

FDN-C24-112

19.15

87.75

68.6

67.93

3.95

7.47

Northern

Underground

Including

21.2

31.5

10.3

10.20

9.38

11.81

FDN-C24-113

21.2

46.4

25.2

24.95

3.84

12.25

Northern

Underground

FDN-C24-114

28.2

70.7

42.5

41.57

7.51

14.43

Underground

Including

32

43.4

11.4

11.15

13.22

14.13

FDN-C24-115

90.1

95.7

5.6

4.59

3.78

3.86

Northern

Underground

FDN-C24-115

119.85

126.65

6.8

5.57

4.82

6.79

FDN-C24-115

136.2

152.2

16

13.11

3.69

14.18

FDN-C24-116

89

117.7

28.7

26.22

3.59

15.95

Northern

Underground

Including

89

93.8

4.8

4.39

8.39

54.33

FDN-C24-116

129.8

135.8

6

5.48

4.07

8.70

FDN-C24-116

149.3

154.3

5

4.57

3.54

7.56

FDN-C24-117

150.1

234.5

84.4

59.68

5.30

7.17

Northern

Underground

Including

163.7

175.7

12

8.49

11.71

11.75

Including

179.7

196.7

17

12.02

8.22

8.71

Including

203.8

209.1

5.3

3.75

8.06

8.86

FDN-C24-118

14.6

38.8

24.2

24.17

4.10

6.85

Northern

Underground

Including

20.1

24.3

4.2

4.19

9.95

10.28

FDN-C24-118

91.8

99

7.2

7.19

6.05

16.07

FDN-C24-119

24.25

35.1

10.85

10.20

5.04

12.68

Northern

Underground

FDN-C24-120

0

103.5

103.5

93.80

3.70

7.27

Northern

Underground

Including

28.6

33.3

4.7

4.26

11.76

6.40

Including

65

92.7

27.7

25.10

5.66

3.76

Including

96.7

102.4

5.7

5.17

5.67

4.94

FDN-C24-121

27.3

37.15

9.85

9.26

4.17

5.59

Northern

Underground

FDN-C24-121

59.05

63.8

4.75

4.46

4.34

3.80

FDN-C24-121

86.8

94.7

7.9

7.42

5.21

4.77

FDN-C24-122

210.7

272.75

62.05

41.52

4.05

7.28

Northern

Underground

Including

222.1

229.55

7.45

4.99

10.14

17.28

Including

262.6

272.75

10.15

6.79

8.50

7.27

FDN-C24-123

63.35

68.9

5.55

3.92

7.13

37.75

Northern

Underground

FDN-C24-124

59

64.3

5.3

4.98

3.66

7.15

Northern

Underground

FDN-C24-124

95

114.2

19.2

18.04

4.00

20.80

FDN-C24-124

135.9

139.9

4

3.76

3.86

17.71

FDN-C24-125

220.1

237.5

17.4

10.47

4.14

4.21

Northern

Underground

Including

224

230

6

3.61

6.19

5.82

FDN-C24-125

271.9

275.3

3.4

2.05

7.28

6.05

FDN-C24-126

14.55

16.6

2.05

1.23

3.77

34.40

Northern

Underground

FDN-C24-126

41.3

47.8

6.5

3.91

2.87

8.05

FDN-C24-126

67.1

68.3

1.2

0.72

9.13

92.47

FDN-C24-127

7.6

14.5

6.9

6.48

4.29

28.22

Northern

Underground

FDN-C24-127

75

85

10

9.40

5.45

8.87

FDN-C24-127

137.2

150

12.8

12.03

5.40

10.28

FDN-C24-128

92.8

104

11.2

10.52

5.15

6.34

Northern

Underground

FDN-C24-129

8.2

12.65

4.45

4.13

3.45

10.33

Northern

Underground

FDN-C24-129

28.5

31.35

2.85

2.64

2.29

12.14

FDN-C24-130

86.4

94.45

8.05

7.99

1.43

5.55

Northern

Underground

FDN-C24-131

97.6

102.6

5

4.97

4.18

7.28

Northern

Underground

FDN-C24-132

1.7

39.7

38

30.35

2.79

3.60

Northern

Underground

Including

14

18.1

4.1

3.27

4.17

4.10

Including

21.4

27.1

5.7

4.55

6.73

6.07

Including

31

34.65

3.65

2.92

6.56

6.38

FDN-C24-133

12

25

13

11.26

4.40

6.05

Northern

Underground

Including

20.75

25

4.25

3.68

10.22

14.60

FDN-C24-133

27.9

49.2

21.3

18.45

2.90

4.26

Including

35.6

38

2.4

2.08

4.96

3.73

Including

40.85

43.1

2.25

1.95

8.30

7.80

Including

46.7

49.2

2.5

2.17

7.29

12.35

FDN-C24-134

0.8

69.8

69

56.52

8.63

7.94

Northern

Underground

Including

43.1

66.3

23.2

19.00

17.91

14.00

FDN-C24-135

10.25

14.4

4.15

2.20

6.39

5.80

Northern

Underground

Including

11.2

14

2.8

1.48

8.16

7.12

FDN-C24-135

19.7

23.7

4

2.12

5.11

5.07

Including

19.7

21.85

2.15

1.14

7.43

7.32

FDN-C24-135

26.8

28.7

1.9

1.01

4.79

4.56

FDN-C24-135

44.15

45.85

1.7

0.90

6.19

9.00

FDN-C24-135

53.45

57.3

3.85

2.04

5.44

7.62

FDN-C24-135

81.8

84.45

2.65

1.40

7.49

10.25

FDN-C24-136

196.6

217.4

20.8

15.93

3.19

17.59

Northern

Underground

Including

197.5

198.9

1.4

1.07

16.94

21.45

Including

200.2

201.7

1.5

1.15

4.89

10.51

Including

216.1

217.4

1.3

1.00

9.71

81.40

FDN-C24-137

Pending Results

Northern

Underground

FDN-C24-138

Pending Results

Northern

Underground

FDN-C24-139

Pending Results

Northern

Underground

FDN-C24-140

Pending Results

Northern

Underground

FDN-C24-141

Pending Results

Northern

Underground

FDN-C24-142

Pending Results

Northern

Underground

FDN-C24-143

Pending Results

Northern

Underground

FDN-C24-144

Pending Results

Northern

Underground

FDN-C24-145

Pending Results

Northern

Underground

FDN-C24-146

Pending Results

Northern

Underground

FDN-C24-147

Pending Results

Northern

Underground

FDN-C24-148

Pending Results

Northern

Underground

FDN-C24-150

Pending Results

Northern

Underground

Table 3: Collar locations of reported drill holes

Hole ID

Target

Easting

Northing

Elevation

Azimuth

Dip

EOH (m)

Drilling Type

Year

UGE-S-24-125

FDNS

778156

9582349

1092

288

20

150.00

Underground

2024

UGE-S-24-126

FDNS

778156

9582349

1091

295

-18

149.00

Underground

2024

UGE-S-24-129

FDNS

778175

9582352

1092

310

30

170.00

Underground

2024

UGE-S-24-132

FDNS

778156

9582348

1090

283

-50

250.00

Underground

2024

UGE-S-24-135

FDNS

778199

9582347

1090

110

-17

172.90

Underground

2024

UGE-S-24-138

FDNS

778199

9582347

1088

90

-75

110.00

Underground

2024

UGE-S-24-139

FDNS

778199

9582347

1090

60

-17

200.10

Underground

2024

UGE-S-24-142

FDNS

778196

9582351

1090

72

-43

238.00

Underground

2024

UGE-S-24-145

FDNS

778183

9582366

1184

7

10

178.90

Underground

2024

FDN-C24-110

FDN - Conversion

777958

9583480

1192

125

-43

240.0

Underground

2024

FDN-C24-111

FDN - Conversion

777958

9583480

1193

135

-29

328.3

Underground

2024

FDN-C24-112

FDN - Conversion

778124

9583006

1268

250

7

107.0

Underground

2024

FDN-C24-113

FDN - Conversion

778124

9583006

1269

235

8

120.0

Underground

2024

FDN-C24-114

FDN - Conversion

778125

9583005

1269

220

10

110.0

Underground

2024

FDN-C24-115

FDN - Conversion

777958

9583480

1192

135

35

164.7

Underground

2024

FDN-C24-116

FDN - Conversion

778195

9582868

1105

269

-23

205.0

Underground

2024

FDN-C24-117

FDN - Conversion

777959

9583480

1193

110

-45

320.0

Underground

2024

FDN-C24-118

FDN - Conversion

778195

9582868

1105

252

3

100.0

Underground

2024

FDN-C24-119

FDN - Conversion

778195

9582868

1104

251

-21

90.0

Underground

2024

FDN-C24-120

FDN - Conversion

778092

9582821

1223

230

-22

120.0

Underground

2024

FDN-C24-121

FDN - Conversion

778092

9582822

1223

270

-20

120.0

Underground

2024

FDN-C24-122

FDN - Conversion

777959

9583481

1192

90

-47

336.3

Underground

2024

FDN-C24-123

FDN - Conversion

778177

9582890

1079

328

-37

90.0

Underground

2024

FDN-C24-124

FDN - Conversion

778177

9582889

1079

295

-14

155.0

Underground

2024

FDN-C24-125

FDN - Conversion

777959

9583481

1192

95

-52

310.0

Underground

2024

FDN-C24-126

FDN - Conversion

778176

9582888

1078

270

-53

90.0

Underground

2024

FDN-C24-128

FDN - Conversion

777959

9583481

1195

87

21

130.0

Underground

2024

FDN-C24-127

FDN - Conversion

778176

9582887

1079

256

-20

150.0

Underground

2024

FDN-C24-129

FDN - Conversion

778176

9582887

1079

246

-28

69.0

Underground

2024

FDN-C24-130

FDN - Conversion

777959

9583481

1194

100

7

200.0

Underground

2024

FDN-C24-131

FDN - Conversion

777959

9583481

1194

82

6

202.2

Underground

2024

FDN-C24-132

FDN - Conversion

778103

9583279

1152

285

-39

45.0

Underground

2024

FDN-C24-133

FDN - Conversion

778103

9583277

1152

255

-35

50.0

Underground

2024

FDN-C24-134

FDN - Conversion

778092

9583382

1056

290

35

100.0

Underground

2024

FDN-C24-135

FDN - Conversion

778092

9583381

1053

232

-59

135.0

Underground

2024

FDN-C24-136

FDN - Conversion

777959

9583481

1193

83

-40

236.3

Underground

2024

FDN-C24-137

FDN - Conversion

777959

9583481

1192

100

-47

313.7

Underground

2024

FDN-C24-138

FDN - Conversion

778093

9583385

1053

315

-54

75.0

Underground

2024

FDN-C24-139

FDN - Conversion

778094

9583385

1053

333

-66

110.0

Underground

2024

FDN-C24-140

FDN - Conversion

777959

9583481

1193

109

-40

284.6

Underground

2024

FDN-C24-141

FDN - Conversion

778084

9583277

1051

236

-40

80.0

Underground

2024

FDN-C24-142

FDN - Conversion

778071

9583217

1025

255

-49

130.0

Underground

2024

FDN-C24-143

FDN - Conversion

778071

9583217

1025

239

-50

140.0

Underground

2024

FDN-C24-144

FDN - Conversion

778111

9583392

1054

315

-23

60.0

Underground

2024

FDN-C24-145

FDN - Conversion

778071

9583217

1025

227

-52

160.0

Underground

2024

FDN-C24-146

FDN - Conversion

778072

9583221

1026

320

-10

75.0

Underground

2024

FDN-C24-147

FDN - Conversion

778111

9583392

1054

290

-25

70.0

Underground

2024

FDN-C24-148

FDN - Conversion

778073

9583221

1027

303

-53

130.0

Underground

2024

FDN-C24-150

FDN - Conversion

778111

9583378

1053

280

-55

110.0

Underground

2024

SOURCE Lundin Gold Inc.



Contact
For more information, please contact: Ron F. Hochstein, President and CEO, Tel (Ecuador): +593 2-299-6400, Tel (Canada): +1-604-806-3589, ron.hochstein@lundingold.com; Finlay Heppenstall, Director, Investor Relations and Corporate Development, Tel: +1 604 806 3089, finlay.heppenstall@lundingold.com
