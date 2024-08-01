Appia Rare Earths & Uranium Corp Announces CFO Transition

Toronto, August 1, 2024 - Appia Rare Earths & Uranium Corp. (CSE: API) (OTCQX: APAAF) (FSE: A0I0) (MUN: A0I0) (BER: A0I0) (the "Company" or "Appia") announced today that Frank van de Water, Chief Financial Officer (CFO), will be retiring from the role of CFO as of August 1st, 2024 but will remain as an active member of the Board of Directors. Brian Crawford will assume the role of CFO.

Stephen Burega, President, stated, "On behalf of the Board of Directors and Appia's management team, I would like to thank Frank for his executive leadership and contributions since joining our management team in January 2016 as CFO, and as an ongoing member of the Board since March 2013. During Frank's tenure, we successfully completed numerous exploration programs and property acquisitions, and I would like to thank Frank for his guidance to management throughout his time with the Company, and to wish Frank all the best in his retirement."

Brian Crawford is graduate of the University of Toronto and a former partner with BDO Canada LLP, Brian co-founded and built several public companies currently listed on the TSXV and the CSE. Brian has extensive experience as CFO and as a director of private and public companies, and currently serves as CFO and Director of several public companies.

Burega continued, "I am pleased to welcome Brian into his new role as CFO. Brian has extensive experience as a financial executive and we are fortunate to have Brian joining the Appia team."

Brian's role as CFO is subject to regulatory approval.

About Appia Rare Earths & Uranium Corp. (Appia)

Appia is a publicly traded Canadian company in the rare earth element and uranium sectors. The Company holds the right to acquire up to a 70% interest in the PCH Ionic Adsorption Clay Project (See June 9th, 2023 Press Release - Click HERE) which is 40,963.18 ha. in size and located within the Goiás State of Brazil. (See January 11th, 2024 Press Release - Click HERE) The Company is also focusing on delineating high-grade critical rare earth elements and gallium on the Alces Lake property, and exploring for high-grade uranium in the prolific Athabasca Basin on its Otherside, Loranger, North Wollaston, and Eastside properties. The Company holds the surface rights to exploration for 94,982.39 hectares (234,706.59 acres) in Saskatchewan. The Company also has a 100% interest in 13,008 hectares (32,143 acres), with rare earth elements and uranium deposits over five mineralized zones in the Elliot Lake Camp, Ontario.

Appia has 136.8 million common shares outstanding, 145.5 million shares fully diluted.

Cautionary note regarding forward-looking statements: This News Release contains forward-looking statements which are typically preceded by, followed by or including the words "believes", "expects", "anticipates", "estimates", "intends", "plans" or similar expressions. Forward-looking statements are not a guarantee of future performance as they involve risks, uncertainties and assumptions. We do not intend and do not assume any obligation to update these forward-looking statements and shareholders are cautioned not to put undue reliance on such statements.

Neither the Canadian Securities Exchange nor its Market Regulator (as that term is defined in the policies of the CSE) accepts responsibility for the adequacy or accuracy of this release.

For more information, visit www.appiareu.com

As part of our ongoing effort to keep investors, interested parties and stakeholders updated, we have several communication portals. If you have any questions online (X, Facebook, LinkedIn) please feel free to send direct messages.

To book a one-on-one 30-minute Zoom video call, please click here.

To view the source version of this press release, please visit https://www.newsfilecorp.com/release/218504