EGR Exploration Receives Approval for Exclusion of Claims on the Frenchman River Watershed Within the Detour West Property

Vancouver - EGR Exploration Ltd. (TSX-V:EGR) ("EGR" or the "Company") is pleased to announce that it has successfully submitted and received approval for exclusion of select claims on the Detour West Property that cover the Frenchman River Watershed.

In the process of communication and engagement with the Moose Cree First Nation regarding the Detour West Property, it became apparent that there is significant importance to the sensitive area of the Frenchman River Watershed. As such, EGR applied for the exclusion and extension on claims held within the watershed in order to help protect them. EGR will continue to apply for exclusions on the area protected from future development. The twenty-seven claims in the exclusion are located on the western third of the Detour West Property (see fig1).

Daniel Rodriguez CEO and Director comments, "From day one, in doing our review of the Detour West Property we realized that the watershed is important not only for the Moose Cree First Nation but to the environment around us. We respect that and will continue to apply for successive exclusions in the future so that these claims remain protected within EGR."



(Fig 1: Detour West property in red. French River Watershed in light green on western side of property)

Exploration Update

EGR is currently permitting 580 drill holes in order to maximize flexibility in upcoming exploration programs on the Detour West Property (see fig 2). These holes are planned in a modified grid format to cover tighter spaced areas over potential high priority targets while minimizing disturbance by using as much of the existing trail network and existing road access for the planned holes. The planned drilling will aim to collect till samples for gold grain analyses to identify gold dispersal trains in till, which may vector management to high priority targets representing the source of the gold anomalies. In addition, each hole will aim to test the upper few metres of bedrock to help classify lithology, alteration, potential structures and the presence of mineralization.



(Fig 2: Planned and pending RC drill holes on Detour West property.)

Other Developments

Agnico Eagle Mines (Agnico) recently announced their 2024-2025 exploration plans for Detour Lake area. In addition to infill drilling and resource expansion of their west pit and western extension, Agnico is following up on some exploratory targets within five kilometres towards EGR's Detour West property (see fig 3).



Click Image To View Full Size

(Fig 3: Detour West property in blue bordering Agnico in purple. Arrow pointing to red box where Agnico is following up on drill targets 5km from Detour West. (Source: https://s21.q4cdn.com/374334112/files/PressReleaseImagesOnly/Q2-2024/Detour-Lake-Mine-Geology-and-Property-Map.png))

Corporate Update

EGR has submitted an application pending approval, for the Ontario Junior Exploration Program grant (OJEP). If successful, EGR would receive up to $200,000 in matching funds to apply for exploration of the Detour West property. This is a non dilutive transaction and goes into exploration.

"We continue to look at all our options with the Detour West property. Having additional drill holes planned allows us to be ready to react to results or pivot more quickly to an area of interest. With the application of this years OJEP grant we plan to execute on a program this winter to test our high priority target areas. Also, to have Agnico exploring west towards our property is exciting news." Daniel added.

The technical information contained in this news release has been approved by Brian Atkinson, P.Geo. who is a Qualified Person as defined in National Instrument 43-101, Standards of Disclosure for Mineral Projects.

About EGR Exploration Ltd.

EGR Exploration Ltd. is exploring for gold in the Detour-Fenelon Gold Trend approximately 300 kilometres north of Timmins, Ontario. EGR's 34,681 hectare Detour West gold project is contiguous to Agnico Eagle's property which contains the Detour Lake Gold Mine and is approximately 20 kilometres from the mine, which is also hosted in the Abitibi Greenstone Belt.

