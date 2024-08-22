Mineral Hill Industries Ltd. Announces The Results Of The Annual General And Special Meeting

VANCOUVER, Aug. 22, 2024 - Mineral Hill Industries Ltd. ("MHI" or "Company"), listed on the TSX Venture Exchange ("TSXV") under the trading Symbol "MHI", on the Deutsche Boerse, Frankfurt under the trading Symbol "MLN", and on OTC Market under the trading Symbol "MHIFF", wishes to announce that its Annual General and Special Meeting (the "Meeting") was held on August 20, 2024.

All matters provided in the notice of Meeting were approved. The number of directors was fixed at four. Reno J. Calabrigo, Eric Peter-Kaiser, Clemens Franz-Walter Convents and Dieter Peter were elected to the board of directors. Davidson & Company LLP, Chartered Accountants were re-appointed as the auditors of the Company. The Company's Stock Option Plan was approved.

Also, as was disclosed in the Company's news release dated August 8, 2024, the approval of transfer of certain shares of the Company and creation of a new control shareholder was brought before the Meeting. The disinterested shareholders of the Company approved the sale and transfer of up to 11,383,795 common shares of the Company from Dieter Peter and Merfin Management Limited to Instant Finance and Consulting AG whose controlling shareholder and representative is Mr. Boris Vrabec. The transfer of these shares is subject to acceptance by the TSXV and has not been completed. If completed, the transfer will result in the creation of a new control person of the Company.

