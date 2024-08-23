RUA GOLD Announces New and Amended Marketing Contracts

VANCOUVER, Aug. 23, 2024 - Rua Gold Inc. (TSXV: RUA) (OTC: NZAUF) (WKN: A4010V) ("RUA GOLD" or the "Company") announces that it has amended marketing contracts with two service providers and entered into one new marketing contract. In accordance with TSX Venture Exchange Policy 3.4 - Investor Relations, Promotional and Market-Making Activities, details of each new engagement or amendment are discussed below. The new marketing agreement and the amended marketing agreements remain subject to approval from the TSX Venture Exchange.

Amendment to Marketing Contract with MMG Market Medium GmbH & Co. KG

Further to the Company's news release of February 27, 2024, in which the Company announced its 12-month marketing engagement of MMG Market Medium GmbH & Co. KG ("MMG"), the Company has entered into an amending agreement with MMG dated August 22, 2024 (the "MMG Amending Agreement") to amend the marketing services agreement with MMG dated February 1, 2024 (the "Original MMG Agreement"). Pursuant to the MMG Amending Agreement, the Company and MMG have agreed to reduce the marketing budget allocated from the Company to MMG from C$700,000 to €400,000 (approximately C$600,000). Additionally, the Company and MMG have agreed to revise MMG's service fee from C$115,500 to €66,000 (approximately C$100,000), representing 16.5% of the budget allocated by the Company for such services. The difference between the initially contemplated service fee of C$115,500 and the revised service fee of €66,000 shall be credited by MMG to the marketing budget. All other terms of the Original MMG Agreement remain unamended. In connection with the MMG Amending Agreement and in addition to the service fee previously paid, the Company has provided a cash advance of €100,000 to MMG, which shall be applied towards the revised marketing budget.

MMG is a service provider who specializes in online marketing and investor relations services specializing in the European market and is based in Germany. MMG is headed by CEO, Christina Hammer. As of the date hereof, to the Company's knowledge, MMG (including its directors and officers) does not own any securities of the Company and has an arm's-length relationship with the Company. The Company will not issue any securities to MMG as compensation for its marketing service. For more information regarding the Company's engagement of MMG, please refer to its news release dated February 27, 2024.

Amendment to Marketing Contract with Direct to Investor Media, LLC

Further to the Company's news release of February 27, 2024, in which the Company announced its 12-month marketing engagement of Direct to Investor Media, LLC ("D2I"), the Company has entered into an amending agreement with D2I dated August 22, 2024 (the "D2I Amending Agreement") to amend the marketing services agreement with D2I dated February 1, 2024 (the "Original D2I Agreement"). Pursuant to the D2I Amending Agreement, the Company and D2I have agreed to increase D2I's marketing budget from C$300,000 to C$450,000 (the "D2I Budget"). As compensation for its marketing services, D2I shall be entitled to retain a marketing services fee equal to 20% of the D2I Budget. All other terms of the Original D2I Agreement remain unamended.

D2I is a California based company who specializes in consulting, advertising, media, email, and creative services for the purpose of advertising and promoting its clients and their brands. D2I is headed by its CEO, David Bogart. As of the date hereof, to the Company's knowledge, D2I (including its directors and officers) does not own any securities of the Company and has an arm's-length relationship with the Company. The Company will not issue any securities to D2I as compensation for its marketing service. For more information regarding the Company's engagement of D2I, please refer to its news release dated February 27, 2024.

New Marketing Agreement with 2686362 Ontario Corporation dba CanaCom Group

The Company has entered into a Services Agreement dated August 12, 2024 (the "CanaCom Agreement") with 2686362 Ontario Corporation dba CanaCom Group ("CanaCom Group") pursuant to which CanaCom Group has agreed to provide digital content, marketing and media distribution services to the Company. Pursuant to the terms of the CanaCom Agreement, such marketing services are to be provided over a 12-month period, for a fee of C$80,000 plus applicable taxes. CanaCom Group is a full-service marketing agency based in Oakville, Ontario and is headed by Jordan Lutz. CanaCom Group provides digital marketing awareness via advertising through its fully owned platform theDeepDive.ca, which includes both video and written content coverage of Canadian small-cap stories. As of the date hereof, to the Company's knowledge, CanaCom Group (including its directors and officers) does not own any securities of the Company and has an arm's-length relationship with the Company. The Company will not issue any securities to CanaCom as compensation for its marketing service.

About RUA GOLD

RUA GOLD (TSXV: RUA) (OTCQB: NZAUF) (WKN: A4010V) is a new entrant to the gold mining space, specializing in gold exploration and discovery in New Zealand. Upon closing of the transaction with Siren Gold Limited announced in July 2024, the Company will have permits enveloping 90% of the Reefton Goldfield in New Zealand's South Island. This district has a rich history dating back to the gold rush in the late 1800s. The Company also has a highly prospective tenement package in the North Island, located within 3 kms of OceanaGold's biggest pipeline project, Wharekirauponga. RUA GOLD combines traditional prospecting practices with modern technologies to uncover and capitalize on valuable gold deposits.

The Company is committed to responsible and sustainable exploration, which is evident in its professional planning and execution. The Company aims to minimize its environmental impact and to execute on its projects with key stakeholders in mind. RUA GOLD has a highly skilled team of New Zealand professionals who possess extensive knowledge and experience in geology, geochemistry, and geophysical exploration technology.

For further information, please refer to the Company's disclosure record on SEDAR+ at www.sedarplus.ca.

Website: www.RUAGOLD.com

This news release includes certain statements that may be deemed "forward-looking statements". All statements in this new release, other than statements of historical facts, that address events or developments that the Company expects to occur, are forward-looking statements. Forward-looking statements are statements that are not historical facts and are generally, but not always, identified by the words "expects", "plans", "anticipates", "believes", "intends", "estimates", "projects", "potential" and similar expressions, or that events or conditions "will", "would", "may", "could" or "should" occur and specifically include the TSX Venture Exchange's approval of the CanaCom Agreement, the MMG Amending Agreement, and the D2I Amending Agreement and the provision of the marketing services contemplated therein.

Investors are cautioned that any such forward-looking statements are not guarantees of future performance and actual results or developments may differ materially from those projected in the forward-looking statements. A variety of inherent risks, uncertainties and factors, many of which are beyond the Company's control, affect the operations, performance and results of the Company and its business, and could cause actual events or results to differ materially from estimated or anticipated events or results expressed or implied by forward looking statements. Some of these risks, uncertainties and factors include: general business, economic, competitive, political and social uncertainties; risks related to the effects of the Russia-Ukraine war; risks related to climate change; operational risks in exploration, delays or changes in plans with respect to exploration projects or capital expenditures; the actual results of current exploration activities; conclusions of economic evaluations; changes in project parameters as plans continue to be refined; changes in labour costs and other costs and expenses or equipment or processes to operate as anticipated, accidents, labour disputes and other risks of the mining industry, including but not limited to environmental hazards, flooding or unfavourable operating conditions and losses, insurrection or war, delays in obtaining governmental approvals or financing, and commodity prices. This list is not exhaustive of the factors that may affect any of the Company's forward-looking statements and reference should also be made to the Company's annual information form dated April 19, 2024, filed under its SEDAR+ profile at www.sedarplus.ca for a description of additional risk factors.

Forward-looking statements are based on the beliefs, estimates and opinions of the Company's management on the date the statements are made. Except as required by applicable securities laws, the Company undertakes no obligation to update these forward-looking statements in the event that management's beliefs, estimates or opinions, or other factors, should change.

