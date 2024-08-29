General Copper Gold Announces the Commencement of Further Exploration Following the Initial Drill Program That Successfully Targeted an Untested IP Anomaly and Intersected Copper Mineralization of 0.5% over 76.95m

Vancouver, August 29, 2024 - General Copper Gold Corp. (CSE: GGLD) (FSE: 7S50) (OTCQB: GNRGF) (the "Company") is pleased to announce the commencement of further exploration and additional analysis following the Company's initial drill program. The drill program successfully targeted an anomaly, identified by their IP survey.

All three holes of this initial program successfully intersected the identified structure of Target 1, which remains open in all directions, along strike and down dip. The structure appears to be an altered shear zone, with significant quartz along with pyrite and pyrrhotite veins and chalcopyrite.

As part of the further exploration program the Company will log and assay untested, near surface drill core that on further examination has indications of fine sulphides and other indicator minerals associated with gold mineralisation.

Previous results from 2022 drill campaign are:

TM-22-03

From 151.05 to-228m, 76.95m of 0.5% Cu

TM-22-02

From 130.5 to-229.5m, 99m of 0.3% Cu

TM-22-01

From 131.5-208m, 76.50m of 0.38 % Cu

Including:

From 136-149.5m, 13.5m of 0.49% Cu

From 179.5-205m, 25.50m of 0.55% Cu

Planned 2024 Program

1: Once bonding is secured, the Notice of Work permit is valid for a period of 5 years.

2: The core has been moved to a central core facility in Houston, BC. On examination, of some of the previously drilled core sections many have oxidation (rust) that indicated fine sulfides not previously sampled. The Company is undergoing relogging with sampling and assay section not previously sampled. Certain samples will be rushed to help further define mineralized zones.

3: Plan fall diamond drill program to follow up on previous drilling and new assays.

The company also announces that it has arranged for a non-brokered private placement to raise up to $500,000 through the issuance of up to 10 million units at a price of $0.05 per unit. Each unit will consist of one common share and one common share purchase warrant exercisable at $0.10 for two years from the date of issue. The net proceeds from the private placement are expected to be used for general corporate purposes.

All securities issued under the private placement will be subject to a four-month resale restriction from the date of issuance. The completion of the private placement remains subject to the approval of the Canadian Securities Exchange.

District of British Columbia - Babine Copper-Gold Porphyry



About General Copper Gold Corp.

General Copper Gold Corp. is an independent mineral exploration company based in Vancouver, British Columbia that is engaged in the business of exploring for and evaluating mineral properties.

General Copper Gold is currently exploring the 2,313-hectare Topley Richfield copper-gold property in British Columbia. Topley Richfield is a historic mining area with previous work carried out in 2008, 2015 as well as geophysical surveys in 2021. There are significant historical drilling intercepts, and the 2021 geophysics has highlighted further key highly prospective areas that have yet to be explored. Multiple drill targets have already been identified by the Company.

