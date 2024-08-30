Flying Nickel Announces $300,000 Private Placement

Vancouver, August 30, 2024 - Flying Nickel Mining Corp. (TSXV: FLYN) (OTCQB: FLYNF) ("Flying Nickel" or the "Company") announces that it proposes to undertake a non-brokered private placement to raise gross proceeds of $300,000 through the sale of 6,000,000 units (the "Units") at a price of $0.05 per Unit (the "Private Placement"). Each Unit consists of one common share of the Company ("Share") and one share purchase warrant with each warrant (the "Warrant") entitling the holder to purchase one additional Share at a price of $0.06 per Share for a period of three years from issuance.

The securities issued as part of the Private Placement will be subject to a regulatory hold period of four months plus one day from the date of issue.

Proceeds of the Private Placement are expected to be used for general working capital and administrative purposes.

The Company may pay a finder's fee in connection with a portion of the Private Placement by way of Units equal to 7% of the Units placed through the finder.

John Lee, CEO and a Director of the Company, will be subscribing for up to 3,600,000 Units for gross proceeds of up to $180,000. The issuance of Units to insiders pursuant to the Private Placement will be considered a related party transaction within the meaning of Multilateral Instrument 61-101 - Protection of Minority Security Holders in Special Transactions ("MI 61-101"). The Company relies on exemptions from the formal valuation and minority shareholder approval requirements provided under sections 5.5(a) and 5.7(a) of MI 61-101 on the basis that participation in the Private Placement by insiders will not exceed 25% of the fair market value of the Company's market capitalization. The Company will file a material change report in respect of the related party transactions in connection with the Private Placement.

Additionally, the Company announces that its board of directors has approved the grant of incentive stock options (the "Options") to certain directors, officers, employees and consultants to acquire, in the aggregate, a total of 3,590,000 common shares in the capital of the Company at an exercise price of $0.06. The Options are granted pursuant to the Company's 10% rolling stock option plan (the "Plan") and are subject to the terms of the Plan, the applicable grant agreements and the requirements of the TSX Venture Exchange ("TSX-V"). The Options are exercisable for a five-year term expiring August 30, 2029. The Options will vest at 12.5% per quarter for the first two years following the grant date starting on November 6, 2024.

The Private Placement and grant of Stock Options stock are subject to approval by the TSX-V.

About Flying Nickel Mining Corp.

Flying Nickel is an exploration-stage mining company focused on vanadium and nickel resources. The Company owns a 100% interest in the Gibellini vanadium project in Nevada, United States and a 100% interest in the Minago nickel project in the Thompson nickel belt in Manitoba, Canada.

Further information on Flying Nickel can be found at www.flynickel.com.

FLYING NICKEL MINING CORP.

Forward-Looking Statements and Cautionary Disclaimers

References to $ herein refer to the lawful currency of Canada.

Certain statements contained in this news release, including statements which may contain words such as "expects", "anticipates", "intends", "plans", "believes", "estimates", or similar expressions, and statements related to matters which are not historical facts, are forward-looking information within the meaning of applicable securities laws. Such forward-looking statements, which reflect management's expectations regarding the Company's future growth, results of operations, performance, business prospects and opportunities, are based on certain factors and assumptions and involve known and unknown risks and uncertainties which may cause the actual results, performance, or achievements to be materially different from future results, performance, or achievements expressed or implied by such forward-looking statements. Forward-looking information in this news release include the expected gross proceeds of the Private Placement, use of proceeds raised from the Private Placement, and the participation and by certain insiders who are directors of the Company in the Private Placement and the amount of such participation.

Forward-looking statements involve significant risks and uncertainties, and should not be read as guarantees of future performance, events or results, and may not be indicative of whether such events or results will actually be achieved. A number of risks and other factors could cause actual results to differ materially from expected results discussed in the forward-looking statements, including but not limited to: market conditions; ability to complete the financing; changes in business plans; ability to secure sufficient financing to advance the Company's mining projects; and general economic conditions. Additional risk factors about the Company are set out in its latest annual and interim management's discussion and analysis and annual information form available under the Company's profile on SEDAR+ at www.sedarplus.ca.

Forward-looking statements are based on reasonable assumptions by management as of the date of this news release, and there can be no assurance that actual results will be consistent with any forward-looking statements included herein. Readers are cautioned that all forward looking statements in this news release are made as of the date of this news release. The Company undertakes no obligation to update or revise any forward-looking statements in this news release to reflect circumstances or events that occur after the date of this news release, except as required by applicable securities laws.

