Arrow Minerals Ltd: Resources Rising Stars Gold Coast Investor Conference

Perth, Australia - Arrow Minerals Ltd. (ASX:AMD) is pleased to advise shareholders and investors that its Managing Director David Flanagan will present at the Resources Rising Stars Gold Coast Investor Conference, being held on Tuesday 3 September and Wednesday 4 September 2024.Mr Flanagan is scheduled to present at 11:30am AEST (9:30am AWST) on Tuesday 3 September 2024 and will provide an update on the Company's activities and outlook.The Conference will be live-streamed and shareholders and investors can attend either in-person or virtually via the Conference Livestream. There is no charge to attend either the live-stream or in-person event for investors, however registration is essential.Conference location: RACV Royal Pines Resort, Ross St, Benowa QLD 4217Registration details: www.rrsinvestor.com(In-person and online)A recording of the presentation will be sent to all registered attendees shortly after the conclusion of the presentation via the Online Conference platform, and an edited version will be released on the Company's website and other platforms after the event.It is recommended that online investors pre-register prior to the commencement of the presentation.A copy of Arrow's presentation is available for download from the Company's website at:https://arrowminerals.com.au/presentations/





Arrow Minerals Ltd (ASX:AMD) is an exploration and development company focused on delivering long-term shareholder value through the discovery of economic mineral deposits in West Africa.





Arrow Minerals Ltd





Arrow Minerals Ltd
E: info@arrowminerals.com.au
WWW: www.arrowminerals.com.au