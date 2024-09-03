Decade Has Initiated Work at Del Norte

Stewart, September 3, 2024 - Decade Resources Ltd. (TSXV: DEC) ("Decade") reports that it has started the drill program on the Del Norte Project in order to test the K-Zone. The Company plans to drill approximately 3000m in 15 drill holes to define zone. The property is located 34 kilometres east of Stewart, BC and is comprised of 5,830.16 ha in 13 separate claims. It was optioned from Teuton Resource Corp. in January of 2020 with terms allowing the Company to earn up to a 55% interest in the property by spending $4 million over a five year period. The Company can earn an additional 20% interest by carrying the property to commercial production.

The Del Norte property contains numerous mineralized zones. The two most important mineralization events are associated with quartz veins and breccias which are spatially restricted to felsic packages and the footwall contact of thrust zones as well as porphyry copper-gold. In the area of thrusting, quartz veins and breccia include the Argo/LG Vein/LG Extension Zone, Kosciuszko Zone/ SP, Eagle's Nest, and the low sulphidation New zone. The Argo/LG Vein/LG Extension Zone has been traced over 1.2 km while the New zone was observed over 100 m of strike in a high mountain pass between 2 ice fields. The Kosciuszko/ SP zone has been traced over 1.2 km as well, while the Eagle's Nest zone has been traced over 400m.These are marked by a distinct alteration halo, with a propylitic zone constituting the outer envelope of the mineralization. Galena, sphalerite, pyrite and minor chalcopyrite and tetrahedrite are common in these quartz veins.

In 2002 and 2006 trenching on the K-zone, the following results were obtained:

Year of Trenching Width (m) Au g/t Ag g/t 2002 10 6.14 630.86 2006 15 3.93 267.59

The 2002 sampling was 50 m down-hill from the 2006 sampling which was just above the 2002 drilling. With the recent ablation of the glacial ice, more of the K-zone is exposed below the 2002 sampling which will be the focus of 2024 exploration. Work in 2024 indicates that the glacial ice has dropped at least 70 m from the 2002 area of sampling. Where possible, the Company has collected chip samples from the zone exposed by retreating ice.

Work will be focused on expanding the drill results obtained below for the K-zone:

Drill hole Width (m) Au g/t Ag g/t 2002-01 31.3 3.57 192.3 2002-02 32.9 4.59 176.7 2002-03 23.4 7.64 277.3





Image 1

To view an enhanced version of this graphic, please visit:

https://images.newsfilecorp.com/files/3615/221901_4faff8b704fbf905_001full.jpg

The above photo shows a pad builder from Raven 37 surveying the location of the first drill station. The K-zone is located to the right and topographically below the pad location. The pad is to the east of the zone and holes will be collared in the Salmon River Formation sediments and holes will be drilled to the felsic horizon that is to the west. The felsic volcanics are located stratigraphically at the same geological horizon as that hosting the Eskay Creek deposit.

The photo below shows the pad location relative to the K-zone.





Image 2

To view an enhanced version of this graphic, please visit:

https://images.newsfilecorp.com/files/3615/221901_4faff8b704fbf905_002full.jpg

In addition to sampling on the K-zone, a new zone of quartz stockwork with quartz veinlets hosting galena and fine crystals of arsenopyrite was discovered. This new zone is northeast of the K-zone and appears to be hosted in the Salmon River sediments.





Image 3

To view an enhanced version of this graphic, please visit:

https://images.newsfilecorp.com/files/3615/221901_4faff8b704fbf905_003full.jpg

Photo above shows sampling the new zone.

Ed. Kruchkowski, P. Geo., a qualified person under National Instrument 43-101, is in charge of the exploration programs on behalf of the Company and is responsible for the contents of this release. E. Kruchkowski is not independent of Decade as he is the president of the Company.

ON BEHALF OF THE BOARD OF DECADE RESOURCES LTD.

"Ed Kruchkowski"

Ed Kruchkowski, President

