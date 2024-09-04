Red Metal Resources Engages Investing News Network

Vancouver, September 4, 2024 - Red Metal Resources Ltd. (CSE: RMES) (OTC Pink: RMESF) (FSE: I660) ("Red Metal" or the "Company") announces that it has entered into an advertising and investor awareness campaign agreement ( the "Agreement") with Investing News Network ("INN"). INN is a private company headquartered in Vancouver, Canada, dedicated to providing independent news and education to investors since 2007.

INN will introduce the Company to INN's audience of educated, active investors. Using a variety of methods, including an enhanced advertiser profile, news marketing, website and newsletter advertising and dedicated emails, INN will encourage its audience to engage directly with the Company to consider investing in the Company. INN does not provide Investor Relations or Marketing services. The Agreement is for fourteen (14) months, commencing on September 3, 2024 at a cost of $86,400 plus GST. INN can be reached at info@investingnews.com or by phone at 604-688-8231; INN is located at 736 Granville Street, Suite 1200, Vancouver, BC V6Z 1E4. INN currently holds no common shares. The Company will not issue any securities to INN as compensation for the services.

Caitlin Jeffs, P. Geo, President and CEO of the Company, commented, "We are excited to start working with INN. They have a great reputation within the investor community and this campaign with INN will help us communicate the value of the Carrizal project, which is an advanced exploration property with high grade copper mineralization. Over the next 12 months, as we advance the project, INN will be a valued partner in Canada to communicate the Company's progress."

About Red Metal Resources Ltd.

Red Metal Resources is a mineral exploration company focused on growth through acquiring, exploring and developing copper-cobalt-gold assets in Chile. The Company's projects are located in the prolific Candelaria iron oxide copper-gold (IOCG) belt of Chile's coastal Cordillera. Red Metal is quoted on the CSE under the symbol RMES, on OTC Link alternative trading system on the OTC Pink marketplace under the symbol RMESF, and on Frankfurt Stock Exchange under the symbol I660.

