Arrow Minerals Ltd: Half Yearly Report and Accounts

Perth, Australia - During the half-year ended 30 June 2024 Arrow Minerals Ltd. 's (ASX:AMD) exploration focus was the execution of an aggressive multi-rig drill program to test for Direct Shipping Ore (DSO) potential across the tenement (Figure 2*). Drilling initially focused on in-situ targets at Dalabatini, Kowouleni, Kalako, and Diassa. An intensive mapping program was conducted during May 2024 that focused on the definition of supplementary canga drill targets at these four (4) prospects, and an additional three (3) targets at Komodou, Central, and Banko in the central and northern areas of the license which combine to represent a total of eleven (11) targets tested during the 6 month period.The mapping campaign confirmed the presence of extensive zones of iron rich canga which outcrops adjacent to, and flanking the Simandou Banded Iron Formations (BIF) and features clasts of progressively weathered BIF that are both enriched in iron, and depleted in silica. The revised extents of canga mapped by the Company to date has a combined total area of approximately 13km2 is shown in Figure 2*, of which approximately 10km2 was drill tested during Quarter 2, 2024 over the seven (7) target areas named above.A total of 9,224.6m was drilled for the 6 month period to 30 June 2024, composed of 4,687.6m diamond drilling, and 4,537m of RC drilling.*To view the half year report, please visit:https://abnnewswire.net/lnk/9WYUBB6G





