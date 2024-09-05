Ecora Resources PLC - Investor Presentation

LONDON, September 5, 2024 - Ecora Resources PLC (LSE:ECOR)(TSX:ECOR) is pleased to announce that Marc Bishop Lafleche, CEO and Kevin Flynn, CFO, will provide a presentation relating to the HY24 Results via the Investor Meet Company platform on 11 September 2024 at 3.00pm BST.
The presentation is open to all existing and potential shareholders. Questions can be submitted pre-event via the Investor Meet Company dashboard up until 9.00am on 10 September, or at any time during the presentation.
Investors can sign up to Investor Meet Company for free to follow Ecora Resources PLC via:
Investors who already follow Ecora on the Investor Meet Company platform will automatically be invited.
For further information:
Ecora Resources PLC
+44 (0) 20 3435 7400
Geoff Callow - Head of Investor Relations
Website:
www.ecora-resources.com
FTI Consulting
Sara Powell / Ben Brewerton / Nick Hennis
+44 (0) 20 3727 1000
ecoraresources@fticonsulting.com
