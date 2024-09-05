Menü Artikel
Ecora Resources PLC - Investor Presentation

08:00 Uhr  |  Accesswire

LONDON, September 5, 2024 - Ecora Resources PLC (LSE:ECOR)(TSX:ECOR) is pleased to announce that Marc Bishop Lafleche, CEO and Kevin Flynn, CFO, will provide a presentation relating to the HY24 Results via the Investor Meet Company platform on 11 September 2024 at 3.00pm BST.

The presentation is open to all existing and potential shareholders. Questions can be submitted pre-event via the Investor Meet Company dashboard up until 9.00am on 10 September, or at any time during the presentation.

Investors can sign up to Investor Meet Company for free to follow Ecora Resources PLC via:

https://www.investormeetcompany.com/ecora-resources-plc/register-investor

Investors who already follow Ecora on the Investor Meet Company platform will automatically be invited.

For further information:

Ecora Resources PLC

+44 (0) 20 3435 7400

Geoff Callow - Head of Investor Relations

Website:

www.ecora-resources.com

FTI Consulting

Sara Powell / Ben Brewerton / Nick Hennis

+44 (0) 20 3727 1000

ecoraresources@fticonsulting.com

This information is provided by Reach, the non-regulatory press release distribution service of RNS, part of the London Stock Exchange. Terms and conditions relating to the use and distribution of this information may apply. For further information, please contact rns@lseg.com or visit www.rns.com.

SOURCE: Ecora Resources PLC



View the original press release on accesswire.com


