Medaro Mining Commences Diamond Drilling Program at Lac La Motte Lithium Property in Quebec

Vancouver, September 19, 2024 - Medaro Mining Corp. (CSE: MEDA) (OTC Pink: MEDAF) (FSE: 1ZY) ("Medaro" or the "Company") is pleased to announce the commencement of a diamond drilling program (the "Program") on the Company's Lac La Motte lithium property, located in the Val-d'Or area of Quebec, Canada (the "Property"). The Company has engaged Forage Pelletier Ltd., based in Chapais, Quebec, to conduct the Program, which is expected to consist of 1,000 to 1,500 meters of NQ size diamond drilling. Medaro may increase the meterage of the Program, depending on the availability of additional funds.

In 2023, Medaro completed a Satellite Imaging Technology (SIT) survey on the Property, which identified prospective lithium exploration targets running in a North/South direction along fault contact zones. This survey was aimed at locating the source of a spodumene-bearing pegmatite boulder discovered on the Property during prior fieldwork conducted by the Company in 2023, which returned an assay of 5,380 parts per million (ppm) lithium (equivalent to 1.15% lithium oxide). For more details with respect to the prior fieldwork and boulder, please see the Company's October 10, 2023 news release. A reconnaissance sampling program completed on the Property in May 2024 refined the selection of drill targets for the Program.

Figure 1: Map with Satellite imaging targets



To view an enhanced version of this graphic, please visit:

https://images.newsfilecorp.com/files/8279/223836_7e159e9634d83850_001full.jpg

Commenting on the commencement of the Program, Medaro's CEO, Michael Mulberry said, "We are excited to launch this drilling program at Lac La Motte. Our earlier exploration work, including the discovery of high-grade lithium-bearing pegmatite boulder, has provided us with strong drill targets. The Program represents a critical next step in advancing the project as we work towards unlocking its full potential. The Val-d'Or region is known for its rich mineral resources, and we are optimistic about the opportunities that lie ahead."

Core Logging and Sampling Procedures

The drill core from the Program will be transported to a core shack located in the village of St-Dominique du Rosaire, which is approximately 50km from the Property, for core logging, sample preparation and storage. The drill core will be logged and sampled at the core shack using a rock saw. For quality control and quality assurance (QA/QC), field duplicates, standards and blanks will be inserted at industry standard intervals. The samples will be bagged and tagged using best practices and will be delivered to Activation Laboratories Ltd. ("ACTLABS") in Ancaster, Ontario for sample preparation and analyses using laboratories code Ultratrace 7 and sodium peroxide fusion (Na2O2). ACTLABS is an independent commercial accredited ISO Certified Laboratory.

Qualified Person

Afzaal Pirzada, P.Geo., a "Qualified Person" for the purposes of National Instrument 43-101 - Standards of Disclosure for Mineral Projects, has reviewed and approved the scientific and technical information contained in this news release.

