iAccess Alpha's Buyside Best Ideas Virtual Fall Conference September 24-25, 2024

14:00 Uhr  |  Accesswire

RALEIGH, September 20, 2024 - iAccess Alpha's "Buyside Best Ideas Virtual Fall Conference" is taking place on September 24-25, 2024.

The conference begins on Tuesday, September 24, with Company presentations beginning at 9:30 a.m. Eastern Time.

Company presentations will be webcast live online on Tuesday September 24. 1x1 Meetings are being held all-day Wednesday September 25 beginning at 8:00 a.m. Eastern Time.

To sign up to listen to company presentations, register at the event website below:

Event website: https://www.iaccessalpha.com/

On Tuesday, September 24, the following companies will be presenting via webcast. All times are ET.

Presentation Time

Organization

Ticker

9:30am

Vox Royalty Corp. view presentation here

NASDAQ:VOXR, TSX:VOXR

10:00am

inTEST Corp view presentation here

NYSE:INTT

10:30am

TSS Inc view presentation here

OTC:TSSI

11:00am

iCad Inc view presentation here

NASDAQ:ICAD

11:30am

United States Antimony Corp view presentation here

NYSE AMEX:UAMY

12:00pm

ProStar Holdings Inc view presentation here

TSXV:MAPS, OTC:MAPPF

12:30pm

STRATA Skin Sciences Inc view presentation here

NASDAQ:SSKN

1:00pm

Bioharvest Sciences view presentation here

CSE:BHSC, OTC:CNVCF

1:30pm

Laird Superfood Inc view presentation here

NYSE AMEX:LSF

2:00pm

Profound Medical Corp view presentation here

NASDAQ:PROF, TSX:PRF

2:30pm

La Rosa Holdings Corp view presentation here

NASDAQ:LRHC

3:00pm

Algorhythm Holdings Inc view presentation here

NASDAQ:RIME

About iAccess Alpha's Buyside Best Ideas Virtual Conference:
iAccess Alpha hosts four virtual investment conferences annually (March, June, September, and December), spotlighting top investment ideas sourced from investors with a track record of generating alpha. Each conference spans two days, featuring virtual company presentations on Day 1 and 1x1 meetings with company management teams on Day 2. iAccess Alpha has co-organized microcap-focused conferences since 2019.

Contact: info@iaccessalpha.com

SOURCE: iAccess Alpha



View the original press release on accesswire.com


