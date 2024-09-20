iAccess Alpha's Buyside Best Ideas Virtual Fall Conference September 24-25, 2024
RALEIGH, September 20, 2024 - iAccess Alpha's "Buyside Best Ideas Virtual Fall Conference" is taking place on September 24-25, 2024.
The conference begins on Tuesday, September 24, with Company presentations beginning at 9:30 a.m. Eastern Time.
Company presentations will be webcast live online on Tuesday September 24. 1x1 Meetings are being held all-day Wednesday September 25 beginning at 8:00 a.m. Eastern Time.
To sign up to listen to company presentations, register at the event website below:
Event website: https://www.iaccessalpha.com/
On Tuesday, September 24, the following companies will be presenting via webcast. All times are ET.
|
Presentation Time
|
Organization
|
Ticker
|
9:30am
|
Vox Royalty Corp. view presentation here
|
NASDAQ:VOXR, TSX:VOXR
|
10:00am
|
inTEST Corp view presentation here
|
NYSE:INTT
|
10:30am
|
TSS Inc view presentation here
|
OTC:TSSI
|
11:00am
|
iCad Inc view presentation here
|
NASDAQ:ICAD
|
11:30am
|
United States Antimony Corp view presentation here
|
NYSE AMEX:UAMY
|
12:00pm
|
ProStar Holdings Inc view presentation here
|
TSXV:MAPS, OTC:MAPPF
|
12:30pm
|
STRATA Skin Sciences Inc view presentation here
|
NASDAQ:SSKN
|
1:00pm
|
Bioharvest Sciences view presentation here
|
CSE:BHSC, OTC:CNVCF
|
1:30pm
|
Laird Superfood Inc view presentation here
|
NYSE AMEX:LSF
|
2:00pm
|
Profound Medical Corp view presentation here
|
NASDAQ:PROF, TSX:PRF
|
2:30pm
|
La Rosa Holdings Corp view presentation here
|
NASDAQ:LRHC
|
3:00pm
|
Algorhythm Holdings Inc view presentation here
|
NASDAQ:RIME
About iAccess Alpha's Buyside Best Ideas Virtual Conference:
iAccess Alpha hosts four virtual investment conferences annually (March, June, September, and December), spotlighting top investment ideas sourced from investors with a track record of generating alpha. Each conference spans two days, featuring virtual company presentations on Day 1 and 1x1 meetings with company management teams on Day 2. iAccess Alpha has co-organized microcap-focused conferences since 2019.
Contact: info@iaccessalpha.com
SOURCE: iAccess Alpha
