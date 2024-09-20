iAccess Alpha's Buyside Best Ideas Virtual Fall Conference September 24-25, 2024

RALEIGH, September 20, 2024 - iAccess Alpha's "Buyside Best Ideas Virtual Fall Conference" is taking place on September 24-25, 2024.

The conference begins on Tuesday, September 24, with Company presentations beginning at 9:30 a.m. Eastern Time.

Company presentations will be webcast live online on Tuesday September 24. 1x1 Meetings are being held all-day Wednesday September 25 beginning at 8:00 a.m. Eastern Time.

To sign up to listen to company presentations, register at the event website below:

Event website: https://www.iaccessalpha.com/

On Tuesday, September 24, the following companies will be presenting via webcast. All times are ET.

Presentation Time Organization Ticker 9:30am Vox Royalty Corp. view presentation here NASDAQ:VOXR, TSX:VOXR 10:00am inTEST Corp view presentation here NYSE:INTT 10:30am TSS Inc view presentation here OTC:TSSI 11:00am iCad Inc view presentation here NASDAQ:ICAD 11:30am United States Antimony Corp view presentation here NYSE AMEX:UAMY 12:00pm ProStar Holdings Inc view presentation here TSXV:MAPS, OTC:MAPPF 12:30pm STRATA Skin Sciences Inc view presentation here NASDAQ:SSKN 1:00pm Bioharvest Sciences view presentation here CSE:BHSC, OTC:CNVCF 1:30pm Laird Superfood Inc view presentation here NYSE AMEX:LSF 2:00pm Profound Medical Corp view presentation here NASDAQ:PROF, TSX:PRF 2:30pm La Rosa Holdings Corp view presentation here NASDAQ:LRHC 3:00pm Algorhythm Holdings Inc view presentation here NASDAQ:RIME

About iAccess Alpha's Buyside Best Ideas Virtual Conference:

iAccess Alpha hosts four virtual investment conferences annually (March, June, September, and December), spotlighting top investment ideas sourced from investors with a track record of generating alpha. Each conference spans two days, featuring virtual company presentations on Day 1 and 1x1 meetings with company management teams on Day 2. iAccess Alpha has co-organized microcap-focused conferences since 2019.

Contact: info@iaccessalpha.com

SOURCE: iAccess Alpha

View the original press release on accesswire.com