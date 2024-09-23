Molten Metals Announces Acquisition of Val-d'Or Gold Project

Vancouver - Molten Metals Corp. (the "Company") (C:MOLT; FSE:Y44), is pleased to announce that, subject to the approval of the Canadian Securities Exchange (the "Exchange"), the Company has executed an acquisition agreement (the "Transaction") with arm's-length parties (the "Vendors") to acquire a 100% interest in certain 40 mineral claims (the "Claims") located in the eastern part of the Abitibi Greenstone Belt, about 25 km northeast of the gold mining center of Val-d'Or, Quebec.

The Project covers over 20 km2 and is located within the prolific Val d'Or mining district which includes projects owned and operated by Agnico Eagle Mines Ltd. (Canadian Malartic Mine, 7.9Moz Au), Eldorado Gold Corp. (0.877 Moz Au) and O3 Mining Inc. (Marban Alliance, 2.6 Moz Au).

For 100%, interest, the Company will issue 8,000,000 common shares to the Vendors within five days of receipt of approval from the Exchange and complete $150,000 of work expenditures within two (2) years. The company has granted to the Vendors a 2-per-cent net-smelter returns royalty on the claims making up the property with no historical royalty.

The transaction contemplated, including the issuance of the Shares, are subject to the final approval of the Exchange. The Shares will be subject to the applicable hold periods in accordance with securities laws in Canada and the Exchange policies.

