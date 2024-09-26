Getchell Gold Corp. Provides Update on the Fondaway Canyon Gold Project, NV

VANCOUVER, Sept. 26, 2024 - (CSE: GTCH) (OTCQB: GGLDF) (FWB: GGA1) ("Getchell" or the "Company") is pleased to provide an update on the Fondaway Canyon gold project in Nevada.

Following the recent publishing of the Fondaway Canyon 2024 Updated Mineral Resource Estimate ("2024 MRE") (see Company news release dated September 11, 2024), that noted a significant increase from the previous iteration, the resource model was provided to Forte Dynamics, Inc., of Fort Collins, Colorado ("Forte Dynamics") to incorporate into a preliminary economic assessment ("PEA"). In order to vet the resource model and the setting of the mining operation considered for the PEA, a site visit is required to be conducted by engineers from Forte Dynamics.

During the week of September 16, 2024, a detailed tour of the project site was carried out, and a series of drill holes were reviewed. The objective of the site tour was for the engineers to obtain a firsthand perspective of the geographical, geological, structural, and mineralization setting. The objective of the core review was to gain a further understanding of the geology and mineralization; all in support of the mine and processing plant designs to be integrated in the PEA.

In conjunction, Forte Analytical, Inc., of Fort Collins, Colorado is conducting metallurgical studies on the mineralized host rock to determine an optimized processing pathway for the Fondaway Canyon gold project that will underpin the process plant design in the PEA. These studies are ongoing and the completion of the PEA is scheduled for this Fall.

A video presentation on the Fondaway Canyon gold project and the 2024 Updated Mineral Resource Estimate can be accessed through the following link: Video Presentation 2024 Updated MRE

Scott Frostad, P.Geo., is non-independent and the Qualified Person (as defined in NI 43-101) who reviewed and approved the scientific and technical information in the news release.

The Company is a Nevada focused gold and copper exploration company trading on the CSE: GTCH, OTCQB: GGLDF, and FWB: GGA1. Getchell Gold is primarily directing its efforts on its most advanced stage asset, Fondaway Canyon, a past gold producer with a large mineral resource estimate. Complementing Getchell's asset portfolio is Dixie Comstock, a past gold producer with a historic resource, and the high-grade Star (Cu-Au-Ag) projects.

