Silver Elephant Announces Annual General & Special Meeting Voting Results

Vancouver, September 26, 2024 - Silver Elephant Mining Corp. (TSX: ELEF) (OTCQB: SILEF) (FSE: 1P2) ("Silver Elephant" or the "Company") is pleased to announce that all resolutions put forward at the Annual General & Special Meeting (the "Meeting") of the Company's shareholders held on September 25, 2024, as described in the Company's information circular dated August 9, 2024 (the "Circular"), were approved. A summary of the results are set out below:

Number of Directions: set the number of directors at four (4).

Election of Directors: the nominees listed in the Circular were all elected as Directors until the next annual general meeting of the shareholders. Detailed results of the vote are set out below:



Votes For % For Withheld / Abstain % Withheld / Abstain John Lee 3,001,378 95.92% 127,602 4.08% Greg Hall 3,028,285 96.78% 100,695 3.22% Douglas Flett 3,027,888 96.77% 101,092 3.23% Nigel Lees 3,027,181 96.75% 101,799 3.25%

Approved the appointment of Mao & Ying LLP, Chartered Professional Accountants as the auditors of the Company and authorizing the directors to fix the remuneration to be paid to Mao & Ying LLP, Chartered Professional Accountants.

Re-approved the Company's 2021 Stock Option Plan, as more particularly described in the Information Circular dated August 9, 2024.

For more information on the voting results, please see the Report of Voting Results which is available at www.sedarplus.ca.

About Silver Elephant Mining Corp.

Silver Elephant is a silver mining company, with its flagship Pulacayo-Paca silver project in production since October 2023 in Bolivia.

Further information on Silver Elephant can be found at www.silverelef.com.

