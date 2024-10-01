Refined Metals Corp. Announces Closing of Private Placement Financing

VANCOUVER, Sept. 30, 2024 - Refined Energy Corp. (CSE: RUU; FRA: CWA0) (the "Company") is pleased to announce the closing of its previously announced non-brokered private placement offering ("Offering") of units of the Company ("Units") with the issuance of 1,750,000 Units at a price of $0.20 per Unit for gross proceeds of $350,000. Each Unit consists of one common share of the Company (a "Common Share") and one Common Share purchase warrant (a "Warrant"), whereby each Warrant entitles the holder to acquire one Common Share at a price of $0.25 for a period of 24 months from the date of issuance.

Proceeds of the Offering will be used to finance exploration activities on the Company's projects and for general corporate purposes. No finder's fees were payable in connection with the Offering.

All securities issued pursuant to the closing of the Offering are subject to a statutory hold period expiring January 31, 2025, being the date that is four months and one day from the date of issuance.

The securities described herein have not been, and will not be, registered under the United States Securities Act of 1933, as amended (the "U.S. Securities Act"), or any state securities laws, and may not be offered or sold within the United States except in compliance with the registration requirements of the U.S. Securities Act and applicable state securities laws or pursuant to available exemptions therefrom. This news release does not constitute an offer to sell or a solicitation of an offer to buy of any securities in the United States.

About Refined Energy Corp.

Refined Energy Corp. is a junior mining company dedicated to identifying, evaluating and acquiring interests in mineral properties in North America. In addition to the Dufferin, Basin and Milner projects, Refined is also exploring a lithium property, the Simard Property, located in the Lac Simard region of Quebec. The Company is also party to an option agreement in respect of the Horizon South Property, a prospective, exploration-stage lithium property located in Tonopah Nevada. The Company continues to review other mineral properties in North America for possible acquisition in the future.

For further information, please contact:

Phone: (604) 398-3378

Email: Info@refinedenergy.com

Forward-Looking Statements

Certain statements contained in this press release constitute forward-looking information. These statements relate to future events or future performance. The use of any of the words "could", "intend", "expect", "believe", "will", "projected", "estimated" and similar expressions and statements relating to matters that are not historical facts are intended to identify forward-looking information and are based on the Company's current beliefs or assumptions as to the outcome and timing of such future events.

In particular, this press release contains forward-looking information relating to, among other things, the Offering, including the expected use of proceeds. Various assumptions or factors are typically applied in drawing conclusions or making the forecasts or projections set out in forward-looking information, including the assumption that the Company will close the Offering on the timeline anticipated, will raise the anticipated amount of gross proceeds from the Offering and will use the proceeds of the Offering as anticipated. Those assumptions and factors are based on information currently available to the Company. Although such statements are based on reasonable assumptions of the Company's management, there can be no assurance that any conclusions or forecasts will prove to be accurate.

Although forward-looking information is based on the reasonable assumptions of the Company's management, there can be no assurance that any forward-looking information will prove to be accurate. Forward looking information involves known and unknown risks, uncertainties and other factors which may cause the actual results, performance or achievements to be materially different from any future results, performance or achievements expressed or implied by the forward-looking information. Such factors include, among other things, that the Company does not use the proceeds from the Offering as currently expected. The forward-looking information contained in this release is made as of the date hereof, and the Company is not obligated to update or revise any forward-looking information, whether as a result of new information, future events or otherwise, except as required by applicable securities laws. Because of the risks, uncertainties and assumptions contained herein, investors should not place undue reliance on forward-looking information. The foregoing statements expressly qualify any forward-looking information contained herein.

The Canadian Securities Exchange (CSE) has not reviewed, approved, or disapproved the contents of this press release.