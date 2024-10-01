Goldrea Acquires Mineral Tenure Beside Cannonball

Vancouver, October 1, 2024 - Goldrea Resources Corp. (CSE: GOR) (FSE: GOJ1) (OTC Pink: GORAF) ("Goldrea" or the "Company") is pleased to announce that it has acquired a 100% interest in two mineral tenures in the Golden Triangle of northern British Columbia. The two claim tenures cover 71 hectares that adjoin the west side of Goldrea's Cannonball property. Consideration for this "Plus" Property consists of 500,000 common shares in the capital of the Company, subject to a four-month hold period.

Jim Elbert, President and CEO of Goldrea, comments: "Acquiring the Plus property is a very welcome addition to Goldrea's more than 5,000 hectare land position in this increasingly important part of the Golden Triangle. Our planned 2025 program will be amended to include the new claims and the Company will provide updated reports of the known copper and gold prospects that Goldrea currently control as soon as possible; also showing the location of Seabridge Gold's recent Snip North discovery in our proximity, given the major follow up program they have undertaken this year on their Iskut Project. We're excited about the results coming in from the zone where we are embedded and believe we have positioned the Company to be a significant player in the Golden Triangle's development."

