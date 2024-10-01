Fitzroy Minerals Announces Director Resignation

Vancouver, October 1, 2024 - Fitzroy Minerals Inc. (TSXV: FTZ) (OTCQB: FTZFF) ("Fitzroy Minerals" or the "Company") announces that Mr. Sean Hurd has resigned as a director of the Company.
Mr. Hurd was first appointed to the board in May 2018 and was instrumental in the founding and operation of the Company from 2018 till 2024.
Campbell Smyth, Chairman of Fitzroy Minerals commented: "We would like to sincerely thank Mr. Hurd for his efforts and invaluable contribution as a Director and former CEO of the Company over the last six years. Sean was part of the team to successfully bring the new Chilean projects into the Company, as well as building our land position in Argentina and we wish him success in his new endeavours".
About Fitzroy Minerals
Fitzroy Minerals is focused on exploring and developing mineral assets with substantial upside potential in the Americas. The Company's current property portfolio includes the Caballos Copper and Polimet Gold-Copper-Silver projects located in Valparaiso, Chile and the Taquetren Gold project located in Rio Negro, Argentina, as well as the Cariboo project in British Columbia, Canada. Fitzroy Minerals' shares are listed on the Exchange under the symbol FTZ and on the OTCQB under the symbol FTZFF.
