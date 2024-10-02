Green Battery Minerals Announces Discussions with Strategic Advisors and Concurrent Share Consolidation



October 2nd - MONTREAL, QC, Green Battery Minerals Inc. ("Green" or the "Company") (TSX-V: GEM, FSE: BK2P, WKN: A2QENP OTC: GBMIF) is pleased to announce that the Company is engaging in discussions with a strategic advisory service toward a definitive agreement wherein they will act as a strategic advisor to the Company. The Company anticipates paying finders' fees in accordance with the policies and rules of the TSX Venture Exchange. Any agreement will be subject to approval of the Toronto Stock Exchange.



Share Consolidation

Following discussions with a strategic advisory service the Company has been advised that it should proceed with a share consolidation. The Company will be immediately filing for, and seeking approval of, documents relating to the consolidation of the Company's issued and outstanding share capital with the TSX Venture Exchange.

The intended consolidation will be on a basis of one post-consolidation common share for every 10 pre-consolidation common shares. This consolidation will reduce the issued and outstanding shares of the Company from 89,588,644 to approximately 8,958,864 shares, assuming no other change in the issued capital. The Company's outstanding options and warrants will also be adjusted on the same basis (1 new for 10 old) as the common shares, with proportionate adjustments being made to exercise prices. No fractional common shares will be issued, and no cash will be paid in lieu of fractional post-consolidation common shares. The number of post-consolidation common shares to be received by a shareholder will be rounded down to the nearest whole common share. A letter of transmittal will be mailed to shareholders advising that: (i) the consolidation has taken effect; and (ii) shareholders should surrender their existing share certificates (representing pre-consolidation common shares) for replacement share certificates (representing post-consolidation common shares). Until surrendered, each existing share certificate will be deemed, for all purposes, to represent the number of common shares to which the holder thereof is entitled because of the consolidation.

The board of directors believes that the proposed share consolidation is necessary to facilitate new equity investments in the Company to finance continuing business activities and to investigate new opportunities. The Company's articles of incorporation authorize the board of directors to approve certain changes to the Company's capital structure, including the consolidation. The consolidation is subject to approval by the TSX Venture Exchange. The Company does not intend to change its name or its current trading symbol in connection with the proposed share consolidation. The effective date of the consolidation will be disclosed in a subsequent news release. Notwithstanding the foregoing, the board of directors may, at its discretion, determine not to affect the consolidation.

The Board of Directors states, "The Company has been successful in completing many milestones over the past six years including the discovery of graphite at the Berkwood Property, followed by staged drill programs, the establishment of a NI 43-101 Mineral Resource Estimate, the discovery of graphite on numerous other claims not yet drilled and completion of an environmental study. The Berkwood graphite has a natural flake-size distribution containing abundant coarse (jumbo) flake graphite and material from the project has been successfully integrated into a high-performance lithium-ion battery, is highly amenable to expanded graphite conversion, has been used to produce graphene, and has demonstrated it is amenable to air separation without the use of water or chemicals.

The share capital consolidation of a company is never an easy decision to make. Our graphite sector peers, and the junior mining exploration industry is in a multi-year downturn with many of the companies trading at or near their five-year share price lows. When a company's share price dips below $0.05 it becomes extremely difficult to complete financial capital raises. Management wishes to return to advancing the Company. By consolidating its capital structure, management believes that it can facilitate new equity investments in the Company to finance continuing business activities and to investigate new opportunities."

About the Berkwood Graphite Project

The Berkwood Graphite Project is located within the jurisdiction of Quebec, in the Manicouagan Regional County Municipality, three hours driving time from the city of Baie-Comeau. Easy access is provided via a major secondary road and numerous tertiary and forest roads that traverse the property.

The Zone 1 resource lies 8 km southwest of Nouveau Monde's (NYSE-NMG) deposit, which has a $3.5 billion NPV. The Companies' Zone 1 resource and that of Nouveau Monde share many similar geological characteristics, with the Zone 1 resource being of exceptionally high grade and coarse flake size by global standards. Recently, Nouveau Monde announced a $150 million financing and offtake agreement with both General Motors and Panasonic.

The current mineral resource at the Berkwood Graphite Project includes in-pit constrained resources totaling 1,755,300 tonnes of indicated resources at 17.00 % Cgr and 1,526,400 tonnes in inferred resources at 16.39 % Cgr.

Table 2: In-pit Resource at Lac Gueret South Project (rounded numbers)

Current Resources (as of June 17th, 2019)

Minerals Resources Category Tonnage (Mt) Grade (% Cgr) Cgr (t) Cut off Indicated 1.76 17.0 299,200 6.81% Inferred 1.53 16.4 250,200 6.81%

The mineral resource estimates above are described in the technical report entitled NI 43-101 Technical Report Mineral Resource Estimate on the Lac Gueret South Graphite Property, Quebec, Canada. With an Effective date of June 30th, 2019, by Edward Lyons, PGeo., Florent Baril, ing., and Claude Duplessis, ing.

Link to Report:

https://greenbatteryminerals.com/wp-content/uploads/ReportFINAL_compressed.pdf

QAQC Comments: All samples were collected by typical field methods according to CIM best practices, selected samples were collected by representative rock chips into numbered samples bags, a CRM sample was inserted at a ratio of 1 sample in 20 to the sample batch, field duplicates were additionally collected to confirm the outcrop geochemistry. All samples were submitted to SGS laboratories, results are currently pending.

About the Company: Green Battery Minerals is managed by a team with over 150 years collectively with a proven track record of not just finding numerous mines but building and operating them too. The Green Battery Mineral management team's most recent success is discovering the Berkwood graphite resource in Northern Quebec. Green Battery Mineral owns this asset 100 percent, and the Company's shareholders will benefit from this asset as the demand for Graphite for electric vehicles increases significantly.

