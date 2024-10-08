Troy Minerals Initiates Field Program at Table Mountain Silica Project

October 8, 2024 - Vancouver, B.C. - Troy Minerals Inc. ("Troy" or the "Company") (CSE: TROY; OTCQB: TROYF; FSE: VJ3) is pleased to announce the commencement of a comprehensive field reconnaissance, mapping, and geochemical sampling program at its Table Mountain Silica Project near Golden, British Columbia.

Highlights:

Field program to include detailed geological mapping and systematic geochemical sampling.

Work aims to further define high-grade silica zones identified in historical exploration.

Results will guide future drilling and resource delineation efforts.

The field program is designed to build upon historical exploration data and further refine the Company's understanding of the high-grade silica mineralization at the Table Mountain Project. The work will focus on areas of known silica occurrences and explore additional targets.

"We are excited to begin this important phase of work at Table Mountain," said Rana Vig, President & CEO of Troy Minerals. "This field program represents a crucial step in advancing our understanding of the project's potential and will provide valuable data to guide our future exploration efforts."

The Table Mountain Silica Project, located approximately 4 kilometers east of Golden, BC, covers an area of 1,698 hectares. Historical exploration has indicated the presence of high-purity silica, with grab samples grading up to 99.74% SiO2. (1)(2) *

Field work is expected to continue for approximately 5 weeks, with initial results anticipated following the completion of the program. The Company will provide updates as significant findings emerge from the program.

Qualified Person

Technical information in this news release has been reviewed and approved by Case Lewis, P.Geo., a "Qualified Person" as defined under NI 43-101 Standards of Disclosure for Mineral Projects and a director of the Table Mountain Project vendor.

Sources

(1)https://apps.nrs.gov.bc.ca/pub/aris/Report/37402.pdf/ (2)Troy News Release dated June 10, 2024: "Troy Minerals Enters into Binding Letter of Intent to Acquire CBGB Ventures Corp."

* Cautionary Note

The reader is cautioned that grab samples are selective by nature and may not represent the true grade or style of mineralization across the property.

ON BEHALF OF THE BOARD,

Rana Vig | President and Director Telephone: 604-218-4766

Email: rana@ranavig.com

