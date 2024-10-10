Forum Energy Metals to Present at Red Cloud's Fall Mining Showcase and Top Shelf Partners Commodities Global Expo

Vancouver, October 10, 2024 - Join Forum Energy Metals (TSXV: FMC) (OTCQB: FDCFF) at Red Cloud's Fall Mining Showcase being held at the Sheraton Centre Toronto Hotel in Toronto on Wednesday October 16th and Thursday October 17th. Forum President & CEO, Richard Mazur and Dr. Rebecca Hunter, Vice President of Exploration will be available both days of the conference for 1 X 1 meetings to update investors on Forum's uranium discovery in the Thelon Basin, Nunavut. Dr. Rebecca Hunter will also be presenting on Thursday October 17th at 10:20 am in the Dominion Ballroom North.

Qualified buy side parties can register at: https://redcloudfs.com/fallminingshowcase2024/

On October 20 -22, Forum President & CEO, Richard Mazur will also be presenting at Top Shelf Partners Commodities Global Expo being held at the Four Seasons Resort in Ft. Lauderdale, Florida. Mr. Mazur will be on the uranium panel and is available for 1 X 1 meetings.

Qualified buy side parties can register at: https://topshelf-partners.com/register/

Rick Mazur, President & CEO, stated, "This is going to be an exciting fall as we share the assays from our 2024 drill program at our Aberdeen Uranium Project in Nunavut, Canada with our investors. We completed 30 drill holes over five targets this summer, so there should be significant news flow over the next few months."

About Forum Energy Metals

Forum Energy Metals Corp. (TSXV: FMC) (OTCQB: FDCFF) is focused on the discovery of high grade unconformity-related uranium deposits in the Athabasca Basin, Saskatchewan and the Thelon Basin, Nunavut. For further information: https://www.forumenergymetals.com.

ON BEHALF OF THE BOARD OF DIRECTORS

Richard J. Mazur, P.Geo.

President & CEO

Neither the TSX Venture Exchange nor its Regulation Services Provider (as that term is defined in the policies of the TSX Venture Exchange) accepts responsibility for the adequacy or accuracy of this release.

To view the source version of this press release, please visit https://www.newsfilecorp.com/release/226243