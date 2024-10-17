Bocana Resources Corp. Provides a Corporate Update

CALGARY, Oct. 17, 2024 - Bocana Resources Corp. (TSXV: BOCA) (Frankfurt: VC1) ("Bocana" or "Company") announces it has received an extension from the TSX Venture Exchange ("TSX-V") for the Company to hold its annual shareholder meeting. This delay is predicated on the need for possible shareholder approvals for certain corporate actions that may result from one or more proposed transactions the Company is currently exploring. Bocana now intends to hold its annual general meeting prior to January 31, 2025 ("AGM"). Additional details on the AGM will be forthcoming in a future news release.

In the interim period, Bocana continues to review several significant projects and expects to perform the necessary due diligence (preliminary geological, technical and operating review of these various projects) and ensure the financial commitments needed to complete a viable transaction or joint venture for the Company.

About Bocana Resources Corp.

Bocana is a mineral exploration and development company focused on the acquisition, exploration, and development of mineral producing properties. Bocana, through its wholly owned subsidiary, Huiracocha International Service SRL, currently holds a 100% working interest in the mineral properties known as the Escala area concessions located at the Department of Potosi, Sud Lipez Province, Bolivia as awarded by Comibol.

Contact Information

For more information on Bocana, visit: https://bocanaresources.com.

For more information or interview requests, please contact:

Timothy J. Turner - Chief Executive Officer info@bocanaresources.com

Forward-Looking Information

This news release contains "forward-looking information" within the meaning of applicable securities laws. Forward-looking information can be identified by words such as: "intend", "believe", "estimate", "expect", "may", "will", "approximately", "planning", "projected", "anticipate" and similar references to future periods. Forward-looking information is subject to known and unknown risks, uncertainties and other factors that may cause the actual results, level of activity, performance or achievements of Bocana, as the case may be, to be materially different from those expressed or implied by such forward-looking information, including but without limitation, statements pertaining to the AGM and any future corporate transactions or joint ventures. All statements included herein involve various risks and uncertainties because they relate to future events and circumstances beyond Bocana's control.

Although Bocana has attempted to identify important factors that could cause actual results to differ materially from those contained in forward-looking information, there may be other factors that cause results not to be as anticipated, estimated or intended. Readers are cautioned not to place undue reliance on forward-looking information. The forward-looking statements contained in this news release are made as of the date hereof, and the Company undertakes no obligation to update publicly or revise any forward- looking statements or information, except as required by law.

Neither the TSX Venture Exchange nor its Regulation Services Provider (as that term is defined in the policies of the TSX Venture Exchange) accepts responsibility for the adequacy or accuracy of this news release.