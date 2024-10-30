Doubleview Gold Corp Announces Closing of Second Tranche of Private Placement for Total of $1,833,270

Vancouver, October 29, 2024 - Doubleview Gold Corp. (TSXV: DBG) (OTCQB: DBLVF) (FSE: 1D4) (the "Company or "Doubleview") is pleased to announce that it is closing its second tranche of its non-brokered Private Placement, as originally announced on September 10 and 11, 2024, of flow-through and non-flow-through funds for gross proceeds of $416,300. To date the Company has raised total gross proceeds of $1,833,270 (total flow-through funds of $1,051,250 and total non-flow-through funds of $782,020).

Under the second tranche Doubleview will issue a total of 90,182 flow-through units (the "FT Units") at a price of $0.55 per FT Unit for gross proceeds of $49,600. Each flow-through unit (the "FT Unit") consists of one common share of the Company (a "FT Share") and one half of one common share purchase warrant (each, a "Warrant"). Each full Warrant entitles the holder thereof to purchase one common share of the Company (a "Warrant Share") (on a non-"flow-through" basis) at an exercise price of $0.65 per Warrant Share for a period of 24 months following the closing date. The Warrants are subject to early termination if the underlying shares trade at a volume weighted average price equal to or greater than $0.70 for 5 (five) consecutive days in the 24 month period from the date of issuance.

Additionally, Doubleview will issue a total of 965,000 non-flow-through units (the "Units") at a price of $0.38 per Unit for gross proceeds of $366,700. Each Unit shall consist of one common share of the Company (a "Share") and one common share purchase warrant (each, a "Warrant"). Each Warrant entitles the holder thereof to purchase one common share of the Company (a "Warrant Share") at an exercise price of $0.48 per Warrant Share for a period of 6 months following the closing date and thereafter at an exercise price of $0.55 per Warrant Share for a period of 18 months. The Warrants are subject to an acceleration period (the "Warrant Acceleration Period") whereby should the shares, traded on the TSX-V, trade at a volume weighted average price exceeding $0.55 for a period of 5 consecutive trading days for the period between March 03, 2025 through April 30, 2025, and at a volume weighted average price exceeding $0.65 per Common share for a period of 5 consecutive trading days from May 1, 2025 through the expiry date. At either of those times the Company may, at its discretion, deliver a notice (the "Notice") to the Warrant holders notifying such Warrant holders that they must exercise their Warrants within thirty (30) days from the date of such Notice, otherwise the Warrants will expire on the thirty-first (31st) day, provided that the Company will not be entitled to exercise such forced conversion right during the period of time that the Securities are subject to resale restrictions (i.e. within the first four months and a day from the Closing Date).

Under this private placement, Doubleview is issuing a total of 1,911,364 flow-through units and 2,057,947 non-flow-through units.

For this second tranche, the Company will pay $3,705 in finder's fees and will issue 9,750 finder's warrants.

The Company shall continue to raise funds under the terms noted above for up to $4,000,000. Proceeds are intended to be used for contributions and maintenance of the Company's exploration work on its BC projects, particularly for the polymetallic Hat Project, located in northwestern BC, where drilling is still ongoing, geological advisory and analytical services as well as other exploration development work and general working capital purposes.

Pursuant to applicable Canadian securities laws and in accordance with the Exchange policies, all securities issued under this Private Placement will be subject to applicable resale restrictions under applicable securities laws and to the Exchange hold period of four months and one day from the date of issuance.

The closing of the Offering is subject to receipt of all necessary regulatory approvals including the TSX Venture Exchange.

About Doubleview Gold Corp

Doubleview Gold Corp., a mineral resource exploration and development company, is based in Vancouver, British Columbia, Canada, and is publicly traded on the TSX-Venture Exchange [TSX-V: DBG], [OTCQB: DBLVF], [Frankfurt: 1D4]. Doubleview identifies, acquires and finances precious and base metal exploration projects in North America, particularly in British Columbia. Doubleview increases shareholder value through acquisition and exploration of quality gold, copper and silver properties and the application of advanced state-of-the-art exploration methods. The Company's portfolio of strategic properties provides diversification and mitigates investment risks.

On behalf of the Board of Directors,

Farshad Shirvani, President & Chief Executive Officer

