Dynacor Group: Veta Dorada Subsidiary Obtains First Carbon Footprint Peru Star From MINAM

Dynacor Group Inc. (TSX-DNG) (Dynacor or the "Corporation"), an international gold ore industrial corporation servicing ASMs (Artisanal and Small-Scale Miners), announced that its Veta Dorada subsidiary obtained the first star of the Carbon Footprint Peru program, a recognition from the Ministry of Environment (MINAM), for measuring its greenhouse gas emissions during 2023.

"This recognition reaffirms our commitment to addressing climate change and drives us to continue moving towards a more prosperous and sustainable future. We thank all of our employees for their dedication and commitment to sustainability," said Jean Martineau, President and CEO of Dynacor Group.

With this award, the Corporation reaffirmed its commitment to a more sustainable operation. During 2023, 51% of its global energy consumption was from renewable sources and it will continue to use more clean energy in its operations.

Measuring its carbon footprint will not only allow the Corporation to evaluate its environmental performance but will also provide it with the opportunity to identify processes for continuous improvement in favor of the environment.

In addition, the Corporation has established good relations with the stakeholders of the Veta Dorada subsidiary to encourage the development of more socio-environmental projects, thus promoting a culture of sustainability.

The Carbon Footprint Peru program is an official tool of the Peruvian government that recognizes public and private organizations that succeed in managing their greenhouse gas emissions for the benefit of the environment. It is assisted by the United Nations and MINAM's climate goals implementation project.

ABOUT DYNACOR

Dynacor is a dividend-paying industrial gold ore processor headquartered in Montreal, Canada. The corporation is engaged in gold production through the processing of ore purchased from the ASM (artisanal and small-scale mining) industry. At present, Dynacor operates in Peru, where its management and processing teams have decades of experience working with ASM miners. It also owns a gold exploration property (Tumipampa) in the Apurimac department.

The corporation intends to expand its processing operations in other jurisdictions as well.

Dynacor produces environmental and socially responsible gold through its PX IMPACT® gold program. A growing number of supportive firms from the fine luxury jewelry, watchmakers and investment sectors pay a small premium to our customer and strategic partner for this PX IMPACT® gold. The premium provides direct investment to develop health and education projects for our artisanal and small-scale miner's communities.

Dynacor is listed on the Toronto Stock Exchange (DNG) and is part of the TSX30 program. TSX30 is the flagship program recognizing the 30 top-performing companies on Toronto Stock Exchange (TSX).

FORWARD-LOOKING INFORMATION

Certain statements in the preceding may constitute forward-looking statements, which involve known and unknown risks, uncertainties and other factors that may cause the actual results, performance, or achievements of Dynacor, or industry results, to be materially different from any future result, performance or achievement expressed or implied by such forward-looking statements. These statements reflect management's current expectations regarding future events and operating performance as of the date of this news release.

