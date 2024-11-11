Lahontan Submits Santa Fe Exploration Plan of Operation to the Bureau of Land Management

TORONTO, November 11, 2024 - Lahontan Gold Corp. (TSXV:LG)(OTCQB:LGCXF) (the "Company" or "Lahontan") is pleased to announce that it has submitted its Santa Fe Mine project Exploration Plan of Operations ("POO") to the Federal Bureau of Land Management ("BLM") for approval and determination of formal completeness. The Company and its consultants have completed draft baseline study reports which are included in the updated POO being submitted to the BLM. Environmental baseline reports to be submitted include general biology, bats, avian and terrestrial wildlife, vegetation, and survey results for any sensitive or protected species. Other baseline reports to be submitted include cultural, visual, surface hydrology, environmental justice, and socio-economic values. Once BLM has completed their review, the Company should be able to begin the National Environmental Protection Act ("NEPA") process and complete the permitting process.

Kimberly Ann, Founder, Executive Chair, CEO, and President of Lahontan Gold Corp commented: "With the submission of the POO, the BLM can begin its review process and issue a formal completeness determination that allows the NEPA process to commence. The permitting process remains on schedule and we anticipate final approval of the POO by Q3 2025. Importantly, all the environmental and cultural baseline studies completed for the POO can be integrated into a Mining Plan of Operation as all the contemplated mining activity will take place within the footprint of the Exploration POO. The Company has already begun work on the Mining POO and anticipates submitting a draft Mining POO to the BLM early in 2025."

About Lahontan Gold Corp

Lahontan Gold Corp. is a Canadian mine development and mineral exploration company that holds, through its US subsidiaries, four top-tier gold and silver exploration properties in the Walker Lane of mining friendly Nevada.

