Origen Options Arlington Project to Equity Metals

Vancouver, November 12, 2024 - Origen Resources Inc. (CSE: ORGN) (FSE: 4VXA) (the "Company" or "Origen") is pleased to announce that it signed a letter agreement ("Agreement") with Equity Metals Corporation (TSXV: EQTY) ("Equity") to earn a 100% interest in the Arlington Property ("Arlington"), located within the Boundary District of south-central British Columbia.

The Arlington Agreement provides that Equity may earn a 100% interest in the Arlington Property by meeting the following obligations to Origen, all by the first anniversary of Regulatory Approval:

Making cash payments totaling $130,000 ($30,000 of which is reimbursement for the Bond posted in regards to the current drill permit to be assigned to Equity);

Incurring exploration expenditures of $250,000; and

Issuing shares valued at $200,000 within 7 days of Regulatory Approval; and issuing additional shares valued at $200,000, or 2 million shares, whichever is greater, by the first anniversary of Regulatory Approval.

As a part of the agreement, Origen will also retain a 2% net smelter royalty of which Equity may purchase 1% of such royalty at any time for $1,000,000.

Termination of Option Agreement

Origen and Nickelex Resource Corp. (TSXV: NICK) mutually agreed to terminate the Arlington Property option agreement that was originally entered into on April 19th 2024.

Thomas Hawkins, P.Geo. (#39892), a Qualified Person as that term is defined in NI 43-101 has prepared, supervised the preparation or approved the scientific and technical disclosure in the news release.

On behalf of Origen,

Thomas Hawkins

Managing Director

