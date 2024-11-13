Sonoran Desert Copper Corporation Announces New Brazilian Subsidiary and Application for New Copper Concessions in Pernambuco Brazil

Vancouver, November 13, 2024 - Sonoran Desert Copper Corp. (TSXV: SDCU) ("SDCU'' or the "Company") is pleased to announce that the Company has initiated its Brazilian asset strategy through the incorporation of a new Brazilian subsidiary and has also made an initial application to the Agência Nacional de Mineração (ANM) to directly acquire new copper exploration concessions in Pernambuco, Brazil. The application comprises seven new concessions located in the municipality of Afrânio/Pernambuco and Casa Nova/Bahia, and covers an area of 10,084.81 hectares.





To view an enhanced version of this graphic, please visit:

https://images.newsfilecorp.com/files/5386/229781_4f6309dde481e86e_001full.jpg

The Company's technical staff in Brazil are currently preparing a preliminary report on the area as part of an initial mineral prospecting program for copper.

ABOUT SONORAN DESERT COPPER CORPORATION

Sonoran Desert Copper Corporation is focused on securing, developing and monetizing materials assets and technologies to build shareholder value.

FOR THE ADEQUACY OR ACCURACY OF THIS RELEASE

The information contained herein contains "forward-looking statements" within the meaning of applicable securities legislation. Forward-looking statements relate to information that is based on assumptions of management, forecasts of future results, and estimates of amounts not yet determinable. Any statements that express predictions, expectations, beliefs, plans, projections, objectives, assumptions or future events or performance are not statements of historical fact and may be "forward-looking statements.

Neither the TSX Venture Exchange nor its Regulation Services Provider (as that term is defined in policies of the TSX Venture Exchange) accepts responsibility for the adequacy or accuracy of this release.

To view the source version of this press release, please visit https://www.newsfilecorp.com/release/229781