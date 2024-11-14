Québec Nickel Announces Closing of Existing Shareholder Financing

Vancouver, November 13, 2024 - Québec Nickel Corp. (CSE: QNI) (FSE: 7lB) (OTCQB: QNICF) ("QNI" or the "Company") is pleased to announce that it has closed its previously announced private placement offering (the "Offering") by issuing 2,000,000 units (the "Units") of the Company at a price of $0.125 per Unit for aggregate gross proceeds of $250,000.

Each Unit consisted of one common share (the "Share") and one-half of one share purchase warrant (each whole warrant, a "Warrant") exercisable for a period of two years. Each whole Warrant is exercisable into one Share at a price of $0.225 per Share.

The Units were offered to existing shareholders under British Columbia Instrument 45-534 - Exemption from Prospectus Requirement for Certain Trades to Existing Security Holders, and equivalent provisions of applicable securities laws in other jurisdictions of Canada and be subject to a statutory hold period of four months and one day from the date of issuance.

No finder's fees were payable in connection with the Offering. No directors or officers participated in the Offering.

The proposed net proceeds received from the Offering are intended to be used by the Company for general working capital purposes.

The securities issued pursuant to the Offering have not, nor will they be registered under the United States Securities Act of 1933, as amended, and may not be offered or sold within the United States or to, or for the account or benefit of, U.S. persons in the absence of U.S. registration or an applicable exemption from the U.S. registration requirements. This news release shall not constitute an offer to sell or the solicitation of an offer to buy nor shall there be any sale of the securities in the United States or in any other jurisdiction in which such offer, solicitation or sale would be unlawful.

About Québec Nickel Corp.

Québec Nickel Corp. is a mineral exploration company focused on acquiring, exploring, and developing critical metals (Ni-Cu-Co-PGE) projects in Québec, Canada. Additional information about Québec Nickel Corp. is available at www.quebecnickel.com.

