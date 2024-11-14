Valkea Resources to Commence Trading on the OTCQB Under Symbol "OZBKF"

Vancouver, November 14, 2024 - Valkea Resources Corp. (the "Company" or "Valkea") (TSX.V: OZ) (OTCQB: OZBKF) (FSE: 4A7) is pleased to announce that the common shares of the Company will commence trading on the OTCQB® Venture Market under the ticker symbol "OZBKF" at the market open on November 14, 2024. The Company's shares will also continue to trade on the TSX Venture Exchange under the symbol "OZ".

"We are excited to resume trading on the OTCQB under the symbol OZBKF following the completion of the Finnish asset transaction," commented Chris Donaldson, CEO of Valkea. "Trading on the OTCQB enhances our visibility and provides greater access for investors in the United States and globally, allowing us to improve liquidity and broaden our shareholder base with both institutional and retail investors. The trading resumption and associated increased market visibility is timely as we have just commenced our maiden exploration program on the flagship Paana gold project."

About Valkea Resources

Valkea Resources is at the forefront of gold exploration in Finland's highly prospective Central Lapland Greenstone Belt. With an extensive portfolio of high-potential projects, including the flagship Paana project, Valkea Resources is committed to discovering and advancing significant gold deposits in one of the world's emerging gold districts.

