Valkea Resources Announces Annual General Meeting

Vancouver, November 20, 2024 - Valkea Resources Corp. (TSXV: OZ) (OTCQB: OZBKF) (the "Company" or "Valkea") announced today that it will hold its annual general meeting (the "Meeting") on December 19, 2024 at Suite 600, 1111 West Hastings Street, Vancouver, British Columbia at 3:00 p.m. (PST). The following matters will be voted on at the Meeting:

receiving of the audited financial statements of the Company for the financial year ended June 30, 2024, and accompanying report of the auditor; setting of the number of directors of the Company for the ensuing year at five persons; electing directors of the Company to serve until the next annual general meeting of the shareholders; and appointing D&H Group LLP as the auditor of the Company for the ensuing year and authorizing the directors to determine the remuneration to be paid to the auditor.

Due to the lockout of the Canadian Union of Postal Workers on November 15, 2024, the Company may be unable to mail the Notice and Access Notification, Information Circular, Proxy, VIF and NI Card (the "Meeting Materials") to its registered holders, or to deliver them to intermediaries for delivery to the beneficial owners. The Meeting Materials have been posted on SEDAR+ under the Company's profile at www.sedarplus.ca and on the Company's website at www.valkea.ca.

Registered shareholders and beneficial owners can obtain a copy of the Meeting Materials from the Company's SEDAR+ website at www.sedarplus.ca, by contacting Odyssey Trust Company at 1-888-290-1175 (toll-free within North America) or 1-587-885-0960 (direct from outside North America), or by contacting the Company at info@valkea.ca for delivery by email. Beneficial owners can obtain a copy of the voting instruction form from their intermediary.

About Valkea Resources

Valkea Resources is at the forefront of gold exploration in Finland's highly prospective Central Lapland Greenstone Belt. With an extensive portfolio of high-potential projects, including the flagship Paana project, Valkea Resources is committed to discovering and advancing significant gold deposits in one of the world's emerging gold districts.

