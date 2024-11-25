Apex Commences Initiation of Pre-Drilling Works at Its Lithium Creek Project in Churchill County, Nevada

Vancouver, November 25, 2024 - Apex Resources Inc. (TSXV: APX) (OTC Pink: SLMLF) ("Apex" or the "Company") is pleased to announce the initiation of geophysical & geological studies on the Lithium Creek Project (the "Project"), located in Churchill County, Nevada. These initiatives will continue to support the on-going expanded lithium brine exploration and help target the planned deep drilling program at the Project.

Apex is preparing to locate and conduct magnetotelluric (MT) and seismic survey lines across strategic locations in the Project area to refine lithium brine reservoir targets. This new data will complement a reinterpretation of existing geophysical survey data.

Drill targets will be selected based on the combined geophysical surveys as well as the results of the shallow ground water sampling (see news release dated October 3, 2024).

Apex will undertake permitting concurrent with selection of the drill sites.

About Apex Resources Inc.

Apex is a mineral exploration company engaged in the business of the acquisition, exploration and development of mineral resource properties. Apex's common shares trade under the symbol "APX" on the TSX-V & "SMLF" on the OTC Pink.

The Company`s Lithium Creek project is located 70 km east of Reno, Nevada. The Project is a new, district scale exploration project that has never been systemically explored or drill tested for lithium brines.

The Project covers approximately 8240 acres and adjacent lands within the aerially extensive Fernley and Carson Sinks. These sinks have large expansive playas and lay within large hydrographic basins with a combined area of approximately 1.4 million-acres.

The Project is located within 30 minutes of the Nevada lithium battery hub of the Tahoe-Reno Industrial Center ("TRIC") via Interstate Highway I-80, and is ideally located and supported by extensive infrastructure to include existing roads, railroad access, fiber optics and geothermal power.

The technical information in this news release, prepared in accordance with Canadian National Instrument standards ("NI 43-101"), has been reviewed and approved by Geoffrey Baldwin (PG), (SME), a Qualified Person, who is independent of Apex

