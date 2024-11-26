Homerun Resources Inc. NREL (U.S. Department of Energy) Enduring Energy Storage R&D Partnership Update

Vancouver, November 26, 2024 - Homerun Resources Inc. (TSXV: HMR) (OTCQB: HMRFF) ("Homerun" or the "Company") is pleased to announce an update on the Enduring Energy Storage research being conducted under a co-operative research and development agreement (CRADA) with the U.S. Department of Energy's National Renewable Energy Laboratory (NREL). This news release confirms another Homerun breakthrough utilizing vertically integrated silica processing techniques in the Enduring Energy Storage System.

NREL has performed the following works in particle characterization:

Developed thermal cycle testing plan.

Screened purification methods by thermal and thermochemical processes.

Measured Homerun sand particle size distributions.

Measured Homerun sand heat capacity.

Worked with lab management on acid utilization (testing completed - pending results).

"Testing to date, points to promising results for the Homerun silica sand achieving a surprisingly high purity based on the findings of our research team and the chemistry department at the Colorado School of Mines. This confirms the original thoughts of Homerun management, on the prospects for using the Homerun silica in the NREL thermal energy storage system for purification and electricity arbitrage," stated Zhiwen Ma, Principal Investigator, National Renewable Energy Laboratory (NREL).





Results show quartz α-β transition and consistency of the heat capacity of the silica.

This transition results in structural change that boosts purification efficiency.

Appearance change is indicative of the success of the thermal treatment in removing impurities.

The particles mean diameter is 220 µm (0.20 mm) with a normal distribution.

< 10% of the particles are below 110 µm (0.11 mm)

< 10% of the particles are above 438 µm (0.44 mm)

CRADA Modifications

Refinement of the Statement of Work and Term extension to May 2025

Updated Statement of Work:

Assessment of the Homerun silica sand for suitability in energy storage and the use of the post-storage purified silica sand as value-added feedstocks to renewable materials (see the results to date on this item, above). Analysis of preliminary economic potentials of using silica sand for energy storage and its after-storage use cases. Develop an energy storage configuration based on a site and material processing methods. NREL and Participants will identify initial site that may have certain facilities (silos or steam power generation with grid connection) and near the end users demanding the heat and/or power. The site preference is easy access to material transportation and renewable power sources. Use NREL energy storage design and modeling tools to develop a plant configuration with component size and layout that considers material handling and generate a process flow diagram. Report on the commercial analysis of the particle thermal energy system specifications and component sizing.

About Homerun Resources (https://homerunresources.com/)

Homerun Resources is focused on the development of its business within the critical and energy materials sectors. With a steadfast commitment to operational excellence, sustainability, and building shareholder value, Homerun Resources is poised to make a lasting impact in these industries.

On behalf of the Board of Directors of

Homerun Resources Inc.

"Brian Leeners"

