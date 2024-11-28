ESGold Corp. Announces Closing of Unit Private Placement

VANCOUVER - ESGold Corp. ("ESGold" or the "Company") (CSE: ESAU, Frankfurt: N2W, OTC: SEKZF) announces that further to its news release dated November 12, 2024, it has closed a non-brokered private placement (the "Offering") of 222,222 units (the "Units") at a price of $0.18 per Unit, for aggregate gross proceeds of $40,000.

Each Unit consisted of one common share in the capital of the Company (the "Shares") and one-half of one common share purchase warrant (the "Warrants"). Each whole Warrant will entitle the holder to acquire one common Share (the "Warrant Shares") at an exercise price of $0.27 per common Share for a period of eighteen (18) months from the closing date.

All securities issued in connection with the Offering or subject to a restricted hold period of four months and one day from the date of closing of the Offering under applicable securities legislation.

The Company intends to use the proceeds raised from the Offering for administrative expenses and for general corporate purposes.

About ESGold Corp.

ESGold Corp. (CSE: ESAU | OTC: SEKZF | FSE: Z7D) is a resource exploration and processing company focused on environmentally responsible development. With proven expertise in Quebec, the Company is advancing its projects toward feasibility and production, creating long-term value through sustainable resource recovery. ESGold's flagship Montauban property, located 80 kilometers west of Quebec City, exemplifies its commitment to innovation and responsible mining practices.

