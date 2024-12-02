Big Gold Intersects Mineralization in Multiple Holes Along the East Divide Target at Tabor in Northwestern Ontario

Toronto, December 2, 2024 - Big Gold Inc. (CSE: BG) (FSE: H7L) (the "Company" or "Big Gold") is pleased to announce that multiple drill holes have intersected mineralized intersections, quartz veining, and shearing at the Tabor Property, located on the highly prospective Shebandowan Greenstone Belt in Northwestern Ontario (Figure 1).

The maiden drill program along the East Divide target, has confirmed the presence of quartz veining, shearing, and sulphide mineralization (pyrite, pyrrhotite) in multiple drill holes (Figure 2). Drilling has completed over 200 meters since commencing on November 25, 2024.

The up to 1,200 metres of the maiden drill program, is focusing on the East Divide Target Zone which sampled 11.4 g/t Gold (Au) from surface during Phase 2 exploration and 1.46 metres of 10.9 g/t Au, 34.1 g/t silver, 0.5% copper, and 1.8% zinc from historical infill drilling.





Figure 1: Tabor Property and Regional Claim Holders

To view an enhanced version of this graphic, please visit:

https://images.newsfilecorp.com/files/9105/232134_07367c2d04b31925_001full.jpg

"We are pleased to see that the observations of mineralization, quartz veining, and shearing in new drill core are consistent with historical drilling, and target baseline exploration at the East Divide. Drilling so far, been successful in outlining the presence of increased sulphide mineralization at depth. Our technical team is now working diligently to complete detailed logging and sampling of the drill core," said Scott Walters, CEO of Big Gold.





Figure 2: Drill core from TB-24-003 @ 113.5m, with shearing, veining, and sulphide mineralization.

To view an enhanced version of this graphic, please visit:

https://images.newsfilecorp.com/files/9105/232134_07367c2d04b31925_002full.jpg

About the Tabor Project

Tabor is adjacent to the east, along trend of Goldshore's Moss Lake gold deposit that hosts current inferred or higher category mineral resources of 6.73 million ounces gold, including an Indicated Resource of 1.535 million ounces gold grading 1.23 g/t and an Inferred Resource of 5.198 million ounces gold at a grade of 1.11 g/t* and Tabor is located approximately 20 km to the west of the Delta Resources Delta-1 Project ("Delta-1")* (Technical Report filed March 21, 2024 www.goldshoreresources.com).

Gold mineralization on the Project is, at least in part, associated with quartz veins, shearing and more abundant sulphides. Geological and mineralization characteristics at Tabor are similar to those found on some of the neighbouring properties, including Goldshore's Moss Lake project where a recent drill hole intersected 2.17 g/t gold over 50.35 m and at the Delta-1, where Delta Resources Ltd. recently (March 1, 2024) reported a drill intercept of 15.94 g/t gold over 10 m.

Qualified Person

Bruce Durham, P.Geo., is a Qualified Person, as that term is defined by Canadian regulatory guidelines under NI 43-101 and confirms he has read and approved the technical information contained in this press release.

*The Project is at an early stage of exploration, and the Company cautions that the qualified person who has reviewed and approved this news release has not verified scientific or technical information produced by third parties, and proximity to projects containing gold resources offers no assurance that the rock types, mineralization or gold resources reported by Goldshore and others extend onto the company's project and such proximity is not necessarily indicative of the mineralization reported by third parties with projects in the district.

About Big Gold Inc.

Big Gold Inc. is a junior mining exploration company. Its initial focus is to conduct exploration programs on the Martin Kenty and Tabor projects located in Ontario. Big Gold will also continue to consider other opportunities as they arise, with the objective of acquiring and exploring early-stage base and precious metal projects. Learn more about the Company on its website: https://biggold.ca/.

