Lake Victoria Gold Signs Term Sheet for up to 7,000 Ounces Gold Pre-Pay Forward Purchase Facility

Vancouver, December 3, 2024 - Lake Victoria Gold Ltd. (TSXV: LVG) ("LVG" or the "Company") is pleased to announce that on November 30th 2024 a non-binding term sheet was signed with Monetary Metals & Co. ("MM" or "Buyer") for a pre-paid forward arrangement (the "PPF"). The PPF includes a forward purchase of 7,000 ounces of gold to support the start-up and ongoing development of the Imwelo Mine in Tanzania. Additionally, MM will be entitled to an offtake of 100% of LVG's authorized export production, up to 100,000 Troy ounces, at a 2.0% discount to the market price. The full and final terms will be detailed in a definitive PPF agreement, subject to customary conditions, including TSX Venture Exchange (the "TSX-V") acceptance, completion of due diligence, and regulatory approvals.

Under the PPF, MM will acquire gold from LVG at a predetermined discount, set at 99.70% of the London PM Fix price on the date of delivery. LVG has also agreed to a quarterly cash sweep mechanism, allowing the Company to allocate positive cash flow from the project to adjust future delivery obligations.

"This agreement represents a significant milestone for Lake Victoria Gold," said Marc Cernovitch, President & CEO of Lake Victoria Gold Ltd. "With the non dilutive structure of the PPF and the offtake arrangement, we can fully fund the capital expenditure required for the construction of the Imwelo Mine. This financing secures essential resources for the mine's start-up and development while aligning repayment with our cash flow and gold production schedules."

Simon Benstead, Executive Chairman & CFO at Lake Victoria Gold, added, "We are delighted to share this milestone with our stakeholders, who have patiently awaited the Imwelo Mining License transfer and our construction financing plan. Upon closing of this pre-paid forward facility (PPF) and alongside our previously secured funding commitments, LVG will have a clear, fully financed path to production with substantial projected cash flow. With our recently renewed 10-year mining license, LVG is well-positioned to drive sustained value creation for our shareholders. This foundation enables us to execute on a broader strategy to build a dynamic portfolio of high-growth assets in Tanzania."

As part of the consideration for advancing the financing, and subject to TSX-V approval, the Company will issue MM 2,500,000 bonus share purchase warrants (the "Warrants"). Each Warrant entitles MM to acquire one common share of the Company (the "Warrant Shares") at an exercise price set at Market Price, pending TSX-V approval, for a period of three years from the loan issuance date.

The securities referenced herein, or any securities underlying or derived from the financial instruments referenced, including but not limited to the Warrants, Warrant Shares, and the Loan, have not been and will not be registered under the U.S. Securities Act of 1933, as amended (the "Securities Act"). This news release does not constitute an offer to sell or the solicitation of an offer to buy such securities, nor shall there be any sale of such securities in any jurisdiction where such offer, solicitation, or sale would be unlawful before registration or qualification under the securities laws of that jurisdiction.

About Lake Victoria Gold (LVG):

Lake Victoria Gold is a rapidly growing gold exploration and development company listed on the TSX Venture Exchange under the symbol LVG. Leveraging our unique position and experience, the Company is principally focused on growth and consolidation in the highly prolific and prospective Lake Victoria Goldfield in Tanzania.

The Company has a 100% interest in the Tembo project which has over 50 thousand meters of drilling and is located adjacent to Barrick's 20Moz Bulyanhulu Mine. The Company recently (August 10, 2023 and August 29, 2023) announced the acquisition of two deposits that support our objective of accretive growth and consolidation. The Imwelo project and Dora project both have potential for significant growth.

LVG has assembled a highly experienced team with a track record of developing, financing, and operating mining projects in Africa with management, directors and partners owning more than 60% of the shares. Notably, the Company is grateful for the validation that comes with the support and equity investment from Barrick Gold and recent strategic partnership with Taifa Group.

Taifa Group (a diverse group of companies with interests in amongst others, Mining, Telecoms, Oil & Gas, Agri Business, Pharmaceuticals and Leather) has entered into an agreement with the Company to obtain an equity stake in the Company and through its wholly owned subsidiary Taifa Mining (a wholly Tanzanian owned company), or other nominees. Taifa Mining will also carry out all the contract mining and civil works for the Imwelo project. Taifa Mining is Tanzania's largest mining contractor with over 30 years mining related experience. Taifa have been the contractor of choice to most mines in Tanzania and have maintained long and successful relationships with companies such as Petra, De Beers, Barrick, and AngloGold Ashanti. In addition, Taifa also owns the largest fleet of mining equipment in Tanzania. As a company, Taifa is committed to adopting and adhering to the latest internationally recognized standards throughout all aspects of its business.

