Northern Lights Appoints C3 Alliance to Assist with First Nations Engagement and Permitting for the Horetzky Project

Vancouver, December 5, 2024 - Northern Lights Resources Corp. ("Northern Lights" or the "Company") (CSE:NLR, OTC: NLRCF) is pleased to announce the appointment of C3 Alliance Corp ("C3 Alliance") to assist with permitting and First Nations engagement for the Horetzky Project located in the Babine Copper Porphyry belt of British Columbia.

Northern Lights recognizes the importance of fostering respectful and collaborative relationships with the Indigenous Nations on whose territory the Horetzky Project is located. Northern Lights Resources has engaged C3 Alliance to support our community engagement activities to reflect this priority.

Northern Lights CEO, Jason Bahnsen commented "We are delighted to have Sarah Weber and the team at C3 Alliance assisting us with our First Nations, community outreach and exploration permitting in preparation for future exploration work at the Horetkzy Project. C3 Alliance is a highly respected and experienced group with an excellent track record of assisting exploration and mining companies in building long-term and mutually beneficial relationships with First Nations that have led to successful permitting outcomes on mineral projects throughout British Columbia and Canada."

With the assistance of C3 Alliance, Northern Lights will immediately begin engagement with local First Nations as an important first step in applying for permits required to allow exploration fieldwork on the Horetzky project during the summer of 2025 and beyond.

For Further Information

Albert Timcke, Executive Chairman and President

Email: rtimcke@northernlightsresources.com

Tel: +1 604 608 6163

Jason Bahnsen, Chief Executive Officer

Email: Jason@northernlightsresources.com

Tel: +1 604 608 6163

About Northern Lights Resources Corp.

Northern Lights Resources Corp is a growth-oriented exploration and development company advancing two key projects: the Horetzky Copper Project, located in the Babine Porphyry belt of central British Columbia and the 100% owned, Secret Pass Gold Project located in Arizona. Northern Lights also holds a 1% NSR royalty on the Medicine Springs Silver Project in Nevada owned by Reyna Silver Corp.

Northern Lights Resources trades under the ticker of "NLR" on the CSE and on the OTC under the ticker "NLRCF". This and other Northern Lights Resources news releases can be viewed at www.sedar.com and www.northernlightsresources.com.

CAUTIONARY STATEMENT REGARDING FORWARD-LOOKING INFORMATION: This news release includes certain "forward-looking statements" under applicable Canadian securities legislation. Forward-looking statements include, but are not limited to, statements with respect to: the terms and conditions of the proposed private placement; use of funds; the business and operations of the Company after the proposed closing of the Offering.

