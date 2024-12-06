Big Ridge Gold Corp. Confirms Availability of Annual Meeting Materials

Toronto, December 6, 2024 - Big Ridge Gold Corp. (TSXV: BRAU) (OTCQB: ALVLF) ("Big Ridge" or the "Company") announces that the Company will be relying on CSA Coordinated Blanket Order 51-931 (the "Order") for exemption from the requirement to send proxy-related materials (the "Meeting Materials") for its upcoming Annual General Meeting (the "Meeting") being held on Monday, December 23, 2024, due to the current delays and suspension of mail service in Canada arising from the nationwide strike of the Canadian Union of Postal Workers that commenced November 15, 2024 (the "Postal Strike").

The Meeting Materials are posted under the Company's profile on www.sedarplus.ca and on the Company's website at www.bigridgegold.com/investors/agm-materials/. Shareholders of the Company are encouraged to access the Meeting Materials directly through the above-mentioned websites, or may contact Jim Kirke, the Company's Chief Financial Officer, at 416-627-1796 or by email at jkirke@bigridgegold.com to request electronic copies of the Meeting Materials. In the event that the Postal Strike ends prior to the Meeting, the Company will mail the Meeting Materials in the ordinary course, but there can be no assurance that the Meeting Materials will be received by the shareholder prior to the Meeting.

The matters to be voted on at the Meeting are as follows: (i) setting the number of directors for the ensuing year at five (5); (ii) the election of directors for the ensuing year; and (iii) the appointment of Davidson & Company LLP as auditors of the Company for the ensuing year.

For further information about accessing the Meeting Materials and on alternative voting procedures for the Meeting, please see the Company's news release dated November 22, 2024 (the "November 22 News Release") available on the Company's SEDAR+ profile at www.sedarplus.ca or on the Company's at http://www.bigridgegold.com/.

Pursuant to this news release and the November 22 News Release, the Company has satisfied all the conditions to rely on the Order.

About Big Ridge Gold Corp.

Big Ridge Gold Corp. is an exploration and development company managed by a disciplined and experienced team of officers and directors. The Company is committed to the development of advanced stage mining projects using industry best practices combined with strong social license from our local communities. Big Ridge owns an 80% interest in its flagship Hope Brook Gold Project, located in Newfoundland and Labrador. Big Ridge also owns 100% interests in the highly prospective Oxford Gold Project located in Manitoba and the Destiny Gold Project in Quebec, which has been optioned to Caprock Mining Corp. ("Caprock") under the terms of an Option Agreement that gives Caprock the ability to earn a 100% interest in the property.

Acknowledgement

Big Ridge acknowledges and appreciates the Newfoundland and Labrador Ministry of Natural Resources' financial support of the Company's 2023 exploration programs through the Junior Exploration Assistance (JEA) Program.

For more details regarding the Company's projects, please visit our website at www.bigridgegold.com

