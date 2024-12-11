Exploration Permit Issued For Zymo Project

Vancouver - Eastfield Resources Ltd. (TSX-V: ETF) ("Eastfield") reports that, following an eight-month review, an exploration permit has been issued for its 100% owned Zymo copper-gold porphyry project located 45 km west of the community of Smithers, British Columbia.

The Zymo copper-gold porphyry project encompasses 18,184 hectares and includes a significant 8 km long by 2 km wide strongly induced polarization anomaly defining a copper-gold porphyry system containing several 1 km square (or more) targets with extensive areas having chargeability responses greater than 20 mv/V. To date, Eastfield and former partners have expended approximately $5 million exploring this project, including thirty-four drill holes (10,810 meters).

Mineralization occurs in porphyritic diorites and adjacent sediments in zones of strong potassic alteration. Two of the more notable zones discovered to date are named the Hobbes and FM Zones (five zones in total now discovered). Mineralization is surrounded by extensive areas of phyllic alteration which in turn is surrounded with a much larger area of chlorite and iron carbonate alteration suggesting unknown additional zones are probable, both latterly and at depth.

Results to date include drill holes

ZY08-09 with 0.72% copper and 0.66 g/t gold over 72 meters,

ZY08-10 with 0.31% copper and 0.21 g/t Au over 159 meters, and

ZY11-20 with 0.28% copper and 0.34 g/t gold over 126 m.

Peripheral precious metal veins have returned up to 10.78 g/t gold with several percent lead and zinc.

Topography is generally flat to undulating covered with a variable depth of overburden (generally not deep). Logging roads and clear-cuts now extend to the northeast side of the property.

In 2024 the claim group was expanded by 5,455 hectares to cover additional airborne geophysical targets and an area underlain by the prospective Quock Group of the Hazelton Formation which is host to the world class Eskay Creek high-grade gold-silver mine. Initial fieldwork to evaluate targets on the new claims was initiated in September 2024. The permit, which is valid until March 30, 2030, authorizes 50 drill sites and 50 km of geophysical surveying.

This news release has been reviewed and approved by Glen Garratt, P. Geo., who is the Qualified Person within the context of NI 43-101 and takes responsibility for it.

Glen Garratt, P. Geo.

Vice-President, Director

Contact:

Phone: (604) 681-7913, Toll Free: 888-656-6611

Website: http://www.eastfieldresources.com

Email: info@eastfieldgroup.com

