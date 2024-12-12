Hertz Energy Completes Share Consolidation

VANCOUVER - Hertz Energy Inc. (the "Company") (CSE: HZ; OTCQB: HZLIF; FSE: QE2) is pleased to announce that, further to its news release dated November 27, 2024, it has completed the consolidation of its common shares on a four (4) to one (1) basis (the "Consolidation").

Registered holders can contact the Company's transfer agent, Odyssey Trust Company, via the contact information below to request their new, post-Consolidation Direct Registry System ("DRS") statements showing the adjustment to their position.

Contact information for DRS:

Direct Dial (all regions): 1-587-885-0960

US & Canada (toll-free): 1-888-290-1175

Email: corp.actions@odysseytrust.com

Registered shareholders whose email addresses are on file will have their new, post-Consolidation DRS statements emailed to them.

About the Company

The Company is a British Columbia-based mineral exploration company primarily engaged in the

acquisition and exploration of mineral properties. The Company's lithium exploration projects include the Lucky Mica Project, which is located along the Arizona Pegmatite Belt in the Maricopa County of Arizona, USA and the Patriota Lithium Project, located along the Eastern Brazilian Pegmatite Province, in Brazil and the district scale AC/DC Lithium Project and Snake Lithium Project, both located in James Bay, Quebec.

For further information, please contact Mr. Kal Malhi or view the Company's filings at www.sedarplus.ca.

On Behalf of the Board of Directors

Kal Malhi Chief Executive Officer and Director

Phone: 604-805-4602 Email: kal@bullruncapital.ca

