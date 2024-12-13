Golden Horse Minerals Confirms Voluntary TSXV Delisting

Vancouver, December 12, 2024 - Golden Horse Minerals Ltd., (ASX: GHM) (TSXV: GHML) ("Golden Horse" or the "Company") announces, that following its recent admission to the Official List of the Australian Securities Exchange (the "ASX"), the Company's common shares (the "Shares") will be voluntarily delisted from the TSX Venture Exchange (the "TSXV") effective at close of trading in Canada on Tuesday, December 31, 2024.

The Shares will continue to be settled on the ASX in the form of CHESS Depositary Interests (or "CDIs") under the ASX Code "GHM" at a ratio of one CDI to one Share.

The Company determined to voluntarily delist from the TSXV for, among other reasons, the following key factors:

the Company believes that the minimal trading activity of the Shares on the TSXV does not justify the expense and administrative requirements associated with maintaining its dual listing and compliance with an additional set of stock exchange policies;





the majority of the Company's investors are already Australian based and all of the Company's assets and management are located in Australia. Accordingly, a single listing for the Company on the ASX will better serve investors and investments in the Company; and





the Company's ASX listing is expected to provide shareholders with a sufficiently liquid market.

Implications for shareholders on the Company's Canadian share register

If a shareholder wishes to trade on the ASX they will need to convert their unrestricted Shares, on a 1:1 basis, into CDIs by either:

If the Shares are held by the shareholder directly on the Canadian share register in a) book entry form in the Direct Registration System or b) in certificated form, then the shareholder will need to complete and submit a CDI Issuance (Canadian Register to Australian CDI Register) form to Computershare's Global Transaction Team in Canada ("GT Canada") accompanied by their share certificate(s) where applicable, at the following address:



Post: Computershare Investor Services Inc

Attn Global Transaction Team

100 University Ave, 8th Floor

Toronto Ontario, M5J 2Y1 Canada



Email: ca.globaltransactions@computershare.com



The CDI Issuance (Canadian Register to Australian CDI Register) form can be downloaded from www-us.computershare.com/Investor/#Help/PrintableForms, select 'Global Transaction Forms' and choose 'Register Removal Request - Canada to Australia CDIs'.

For Shares held through a broker or other intermediary (a "CDS Participant"), the CDS Participants will need to initiate a CDS Stock Withdrawal for the number of Shares to be converted into CDIs.



At the same time, the CDS Participant will complete and submit a CA/AU xSettle instruction (or paper CDI Issuance (Canadian Register to Australian CDI Register) form) to GT Canada, with this matched to the withdrawal of the Shares. xSettle is Computershare's secure online cross-border instruction portal used by market participants.

Once a valid request is provided to GT Canada the CDIs will generally be issued in Australia within 1 - 2 business days (time zones permitting). No CDI issuance fee will be charged to an individual holder for converting Shares into CDIs, however, a cross-border transaction fee may be charged to the holder by any intermediaries (i.e. stockbroker or custodian) involved.

For enquiries on the Share to CDI conversion process shareholders can contact GT Canada:

Phone: +1 877 624 5999

Email: ca.globaltransactions@computershare.com

For and on behalf of the Board

Nicholas Anderson

Managing Director & CEO

