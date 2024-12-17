79 Resources Ltd. Announces Effective Date Expected for Corporate Name and Ticker Symbol Changes

Vancouver - 79 Resources Ltd. - CSE:SNR - ("79 Resources" or the "Corporation" or the "Issuer") announces that further to its previous corporate disclosure (see news release, 79 Resources Ltd. Announces Strategy Plans for 2025, Proposes Name Change to Rottenstone Gold Inc., dated December 12, 2024), the Corporation's name will change to "Rottenstone Gold Inc." (the "Name Change") and the trading symbol of the Issuer's securities on the Canadian Securities Exchange (the "CSE") will change to "SK" (the "Symbol Change"). It is expected that the Corporation's common shares will begin trading on the CSE under the new name and trading symbol effective as of the open of markets on December 23, 2024.

Neither the Name Change nor the Symbol Change will affect any rights of the Corporation's shareholders.

There will be no consolidation of capital associated with the Name Change. Shareholders will not be required to take any action in connection with the Name Change. Issued certificates representing common shares in the capital of the Corporation will not be affected by the Name Change and will not need to be exchanged.

The New CUSIP will be: 778834101

The New ISIN will be: CA7788341013

About 79 Resources Ltd. - CSE: SNR

79 Resources is a Vancouver-based junior mining exploration company. Traded on the Canadian Securities Exchange under the symbol SNR, the Corporation seeks to acquire, explore and develop mineral exploration projects. The Issuer is presently focused on its district-scale Rottenstone Project in Saskatchewan, as well as its Five Point Project in British Columbia. For additional information, please visit www.79resources.com.

The Corporation is subject to various risks and uncertainties, including those risks and uncertainties set out in public filings made by the Corporation, such public filings available through SEDAR+ (www.sedarplus.ca), as well as through the Corporation's Disclosure Hall located on the CSE website (https://thecse.com/listings/79-resources-ltd/#disclosure).

On Behalf of the Board of Directors

Jordan Harris

Chief Executive Officer

Email: info@79resources.com

Tel: 604.687.2038

Forward-Looking Statements

This news release contains forward-looking statements within the meaning of Canadian securities laws. Some of the forward-looking statements can be identified by the use of forward-looking words. Statements that are not historical in nature, including the words "anticipate," "expect," "suggest," "plan," "believe," "intend,", "intention" "estimate," "target," "project," "should," "could," "would," "may," "will," "forecast" and other similar expressions are intended to identify forward-looking statements. Forward-looking statements address future events and conditions and therefore involve inherent risks and uncertainties, including but not limited to any remaining risks or uncertainties associated with completion of the Name Change and/or matters therewith associated and/or completion of the Symbol Change and expected initial trading date for the same. Actual results may differ materially from those currently expected or forecast in such statements.

Neither the CSE nor its Regulation Services Provider (as that term is defined in the policies of the CSE Exchange) accepts responsibility for the adequacy or accuracy of this release.

