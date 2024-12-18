ExGen Signs Carried Interest Agreement with Phoenix for Construction of the Empire Mine Open Pit Project, Idaho

VANCOUVER, Dec. 18, 2024 - ExGen Resources Inc. (TSX.V: EXG; OTC: BXXRF) ("ExGen", the "Company") is pleased to provide an update in respect of the development and construction activities at the Empire Mine Project in Custer County, Idaho, USA. On December 17th, 2024 ExGen has signed a carried interest agreement ("Carried Interest Agreement") with Phoenix Copper Ltd., whereby Phoenix has agreed to fund all of ExGen's construction and operating costs related to the Empire Mine Open Pit Project (the "Project").

CARRIED INTEREST AGREEMENT

The Carried Interest Agreement is an important milestone for ExGen as it ensures that all funding required by ExGen for the construction and operation of the Project will be provided by a loan from Phoenix or its affiliates to Konnex Resources, Inc. ("Konnex"). The Carried Interest Agreement contemplates that Konnex will construct and operate the Project as Konnex holds the majority of the leases and claims for the Project (with the remainder being held by an affiliate of Phoenix). Further to previous news releases, ExGen owns 20% and Phoenix owns 80% of Konnex. As a result of the Carried Interest Agreement, Phoenix or its affiliates will fund, through a loan to Konnex, all of ExGen's 20% of construction and operating costs for the Project, and the loan will be repaid by ExGen to Phoenix from ExGen's 20% share of the profits from the Project. In addition, the Carried Interest Agreement ensures that ExGen's ownership interest in Konnex will not be diluted from 20% as a result of the funding of the construction and operation of the Project. In addition, ExGen continues to own 1,330,000 common shares of Phoenix. As part of the consideration for the Carried Interest Agreement and to help facilitate the fastest path to production for the Project, ExGen has agreed that Phoenix is no longer required to do the following pursuant to the original option agreement, as amended, among ExGen and Phoenix: (i) complete a NI 43-101 compliant Feasibility Study for the Project; (ii) pay to ExGen USD 100,000 per year; and (iii) complete USD 500,000 of annual spending on the Project.

Jason Riley, CEO of ExGen commented: "This is a pivotal milestone for ExGen as the carried interest for the Project essentially creates a synthetic royalty payout structure with ExGen maintaining its 20% interest while no longer being required to fund any of the construction or operating costs of the Project. This structure removes the upfront funding risk for ExGen and potentially significant dilution if ExGen had to raise the funds directly, or was unable to do so. We look forward to working with Phoenix in helping to advance the Project as rapidly as possible towards production."

ABOUT EXGEN RESOURCES INC.

ExGen is a project accelerator that seeks to fund exploration and development of our projects through joint ventures and partnership agreements. This approach significantly reduces the technical and financial risks for ExGen, while maintaining the upside exposure to new discoveries and potential cash flow. The Company intends to build a diverse portfolio of projects across exploration stages and various commodity groups. ExGen currently has 5 projects in Canada and the US.

For more information on ExGen please contact ExGen Resources Inc.

Jason Tong

Chief Financial Officer

Email: jason@catapultgroup.ca

Phone: 604-889-7827

