Rio Tinto appoints new Chief People Officer

Rio Tinto has appointed Georgie Bezette as its new Chief People Officer, succeeding James Martin, who will retire at the end of this year.

Georgie, who joined the organisation in 2008, is currently Chief Operating Officer, People, responsible for the transformation of the People function in support of Rio Tinto's ambitious cultural change journey. She will start in her new role on 1 January 2025 and be based in London.

Rio Tinto Chief Executive Jakob Stausholm said: "As I have come to know Georgie, it is clear she is passionate about talent development, culture change, and creating inclusive environments that foster growth and innovation. This, combined with her operational experience, strong leadership capability and ability to make positive change a reality, will be a huge asset to the Executive Committee and to the business.

"I would like to thank James Martin for his leadership through a period of significant cultural change for our organisation. He has had a huge impact at Rio Tinto, and so I am pleased that he has agreed to stay on in an advisory capacity for another year".

Georgie Bezette said: "I am delighted to be stepping up into the role of Chief People Officer as we embark on a decade of growth. The Company has made great strides to enact meaningful cultural change across the industry over the last couple of years, and I look forward to working with my colleagues across the globe to continue that important work, whilst helping the business to deliver on its wider strategy."

This announcement is authorised for release to the market by Andy Hodges, Rio Tinto's Group Company Secretary.

View source version on businesswire.com: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20241210479254/en/

