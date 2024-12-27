Amex Announces Filing of PEA Technical Report for the Perron Gold Project

Montreal, December 27, 2024 - Amex Exploration Inc. (TSXV: AMX) (FSE: MX0) (OTCQX: AMXEF) ("Amex" or the "Company") is pleased to announce that the Corporation has filed the NI 43-101 compliant Preliminary Economic Assessment ("PEA") technical report for AMEX's 100% owned Perron gold project in Quebec, Canada, with an effective date of September 5, 2024 (the "Report"). Report results were previously announced in AMEX's news release dated November 13, 2024.

The Qualified Persons ("QP") for this Technical Report are the following:

Claude Duplessis, P. Eng. GoldMinds Geoservices Inc.

Merouane Rachidi, P. Geo., Ph.D. GoldMinds Geoservices Inc.

Jérôme Augustin, P. Geo., Ph.D. Laurentia Exploration Inc.

Stephen Coates, P. Eng. Evomine Consulting Inc.

Alexandre Burelle, P. Eng. Evomine Consulting Inc.

Florent Baril, P. Eng. Bumigeme Ing.

Claude Bissonnette, P. Eng., PMP Groupe Alphard Inc.

Pascale Pierre, P. Eng., Ph. D. Groupe Alphard Inc.

The full Report entitled "NI 43-101 Technical Report, Preliminary Economic Assessment, Perron Project, Quebec, Canada" can be found on the Company's website (www.amexexploration.com) and on SEDAR+ (www.sedarplus.ca).

Stephen Coates, P. Eng., an independent "Qualified Person" as defined in National Instrument 43-101 - Standards of Disclosure for Mineral Projects (the "Qualified Person"), has reviewed this press release and declares that the technical information relating to the preliminary economic assessment presented therein is correct.

About Amex

Amex Exploration Inc. has made significant gold discoveries on its 100% owned high-grade Perron Gold Project located ~110 kilometres north of Rouyn-Noranda, Quebec, consisting of 117 contiguous claims covering 4,518 hectares. The project is well-serviced by existing infrastructure, on a year-round road, 10 minutes from an airport and just outside the town of Normétal (~8 km). In addition, the project is in close proximity to a number of major gold producers' milling operations. The project host both bulk tonnage and a high-grade gold style mineralization. Since January 2019, Amex has intersected significant gold mineralization in multiple gold zones and discovered copper-rich VMS zones.

Forward-looking statements

