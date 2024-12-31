Primary Hydrogen Announces CFO Transition

Vancouver, December 31, 2024 - Primary Hydrogen Corp. (TSXV: HDRO) (the "Company" or "Primary") is pleased to announce the appointment of Ms. Jelena Veljovic as Chief Financial Officer of the Company effective immediately. Ms. Veljovic replaces Mr. Joel Leonard, who has served as CFO since September 2020. The Company wishes to thank Mr. Leonard for fulfilling that role and to express its appreciation for his service.

Ms. Veljovic provides accounting services to public companies through Treewalk Consulting Inc., a growing professional services advisory firm in Vancouver, British Columbia. Prior to her time at Treewalk Consulting Inc., Ms. Veljovic worked as an accounting technician with Focus LLP, a public accounting firm in the Calgary, AB market, supporting with taxation services for private companies and individuals.

The Company also announces the granting of 150,000 incentive stock options to Ms. Veljovic, which will vest in four equal tranches over 12 months, and the grant of 65,000 incentive stock options to a consultant of the Company, which will vest immediately. Each incentive stock option is exercisable to acquire one common share of the Company at an exercise price $0.48 for a period of five years from the date of grant.

About Primary Hydrogen Corp.

Primary Hydrogen Corp. is a natural hydrogen exploration company with an extensive portfolio of properties covering over 210 square kilometres across Canada including the Blakelock and Hopkins projects in Ontario, the Mary's Harbour project in Labrador, the Point Rosie project in Newfoundland, and the Crooked Amphibolite, Coquihalla, and Cogburn projects in BC. The Company also holds the Arthur Lake copper project in British Columbia.

Neither the TSX Venture Exchange nor its Regulation Services Provider (as that term is defined in the policies of the TSX Venture Exchange) accepts responsibility for the adequacy or accuracy of this release.

When used in this press release, the words "estimate", "project", "belief", "anticipate", "intend", "expect", "plan", "predict", "may" or "should" and the negative of these words or such variations thereon or comparable terminology are intended to identify forward-looking statements and information. Although the Company believes, in light of the experience of their respective officers and directors, current conditions and expected future developments and other factors that have been considered appropriate, that the expectations reflected in the forward-looking statements and information in this press release are reasonable, undue reliance should not be placed on them because the parties can give no assurance that such statements will prove to be correct. Such statements and information reflect the current view of the Company. There are risks and uncertainties that may cause actual results to differ materially from those contemplated in those forward-looking statements and information.

Forward-looking statements are based on certain material assumptions and analysis made by the Company and the opinions and estimates of management as of the date of this news release. These forward-looking statements are subject to known and unknown risks, uncertainties and other factors that may cause the actual results, level of activity, performance or achievements of the Company to be materially different from those expressed or implied by such forward-looking statements or forward-looking information, including, but not limited to, inherent risks associated with the mining industry and the results of exploration activities and development of mineral properties, stock market volatility and capital market fluctuations, general market and industry conditions, as well as those risk factors discussed in the Company's most recently filed management's discussion & analysis. Although management of the Company has attempted to identify important factors that could cause actual results to differ materially from those contained in forward-looking statements or forward-looking information, there may be other factors that cause results not to be as anticipated, estimated or intended. There can be no assurance that such statements will prove to be accurate, as actual results and future events could differ materially from those anticipated in such statements. Accordingly, readers should not place undue reliance on forward-looking statements and forward-looking information. Readers are cautioned that reliance on such information may not be appropriate for other purposes. The Company does not undertake to update any forward-looking statement, forward-looking information or financial outlook that are incorporated by reference herein, except in accordance with applicable securities laws.

