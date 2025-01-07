CNX Resources Corporation Announces Fourth Quarter 2024 Financial Results and Q&A Conference Call Schedule

PITTSBURGH, Jan. 7, 2025 - CNX Resources Corp. (NYSE: CNX) will announce its financial results for Q4 2024 at 6:45 a.m. Eastern Time on Thursday, January 30. At that time, CNX will issue a brief press release containing links to its prepared remarks for the quarter, presentation materials, and supplemental information providing a Q4 2024 update. These materials will be available on CNX's Investor Relations website.

This release will be followed by a Q&A conference call and webcast.

Q&A Conference Call Information

CNX Resources (NYSE: CNX)

10:00 a.m. ET: Thursday, January 30

Dial-In: 855-656-0928 (domestic) 412-902-4112 (international)

Reference "CNX Resources Call"

Webcast: investors.cnx.com

A replay of the Q&A conference call and webcast will be maintained on the Investor Relations page on CNX's website.

About CNX Resources

CNX Resources Corporation (NYSE: CNX) is unique. We are a premier, ultra-low carbon intensive natural gas development, production, midstream, and technology company centered in Appalachia, one of the most energy abundant regions in the world. With the benefit of a 160-year regional legacy, substantial asset base, leading core operational competencies, technology development and innovation, and astute capital allocation methodologies, we responsibly develop our resources and deploy free cash flow to create long-term per share value for our shareholders, employees, and the communities where we operate. As of December 31, 2023, CNX had 8.74 trillion cubic feet equivalent of proved natural gas reserves. The company is a member of the Standard & Poor's Midcap 400 Index. Additional information is available at www.cnx.com.

