URZ3 Energy Corp. Changes OTC Ticker Symbol

Vancouver - URZ3 Energy Corp. ("URZ" or the "Company") (TSX-V: URZ; OTCQB: NVDEF) is pleased to announce that its common shares previously listed for trading on the OTCQB Venture Market in the United States under the symbol "NVDEF" will begin trading under the new symbol "URZEF" at market open, January 8, 2025.

The Company effected the symbol change to align with its name change, which occurred on June 13, 2024. The new trading symbol is similar to the Company's trading symbol on the TSX Venture Exchange.

About URZ3 Energy Corp.

URZ3 Energy Corp. is focused on the acquisition, exploration and potential development of uranium projects, and also holds several gold exploration projects in Nevada.

