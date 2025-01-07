URZ3 Energy Corp. Changes OTC Ticker Symbol

Vancouver - URZ3 Energy Corp. ("URZ" or the "Company") (TSX-V: URZ; OTCQB: NVDEF) is pleased to announce that its common shares previously listed for trading on the OTCQB Venture Market in the United States under the symbol "NVDEF" will begin trading under the new symbol "URZEF" at market open, January 8, 2025.
The Company effected the symbol change to align with its name change, which occurred on June 13, 2024. The new trading symbol is similar to the Company's trading symbol on the TSX Venture Exchange.
About URZ3 Energy Corp.
URZ3 Energy Corp. is focused on the acquisition, exploration and potential development of uranium projects, and also holds several gold exploration projects in Nevada.
For more information about URZ3 Energy Corp., please visit www.urz3.com.
Forward-Looking Statements
This news release contains forward-looking statements that are based on management's expectations, estimates, and projections as of the date of this release. These statements are not guarantees of future performance and involve a number of risks and uncertainties. Actual results could differ materially from those anticipated in these forward-looking statements.
Mark Kolebaba, President and CEO
Telephone: (604) 307-6450 Email: info@URZ3.com
Website: www.URZ3.com
Neither the TSX Venture Exchange nor its Regulation Services Provider (as that term is defined in the policies of the TSX Venture Exchange) accepts responsibility for the adequacy or accuracy of this release.
