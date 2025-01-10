Focus Graphite Inc. Announces Closing of Shares for Debt Transaction

Ottawa - Focus Graphite Inc. ("Focus" or the "Company") (TSX-V: FMS; OTCQX: FCSMF; FSE: FKC), announced today that further to its October 23, 2024 news release, it has settled an aggregate of $865,000 in debt owed by the Company to JJJY Holdings Inc. (the "Lender") in respect of an unsecured loan made to the Company of $2,300,000 (the "Debt"). The balance of the Debt has no maturity date and bears no interest. In settlement of the Debt, the Company issued 11,533,333 common shares of the Company to the Lender at a deemed price of $0.075 per share (the "Debt Settlement"). The common shares issued in connection with the Debt Settlement are subject to a hold period that expires on May 7, 2025.

The issuance of the shares pursuant to the Debt Settlement is considered to be a "related party transaction" as defined under Multilateral Instrument 61-101 - Protection of Minority Securityholders in Special Transactions ("MI 61-101") as the Lender is a company controlled by a director and Chairman of the Board of Focus. The Debt Settlement is exempt from the formal valuation and minority shareholder approval requirements of MI 61-101 pursuant to subsection 5.5(a) and 5.7(a) of MI 61-101 as neither the fair market value of the transaction nor the fair market value of the consideration exceeds 25% of the Company's market capitalization.

